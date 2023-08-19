Good Morning! Today is Saturday, August 19.

The Rhode Island Department of State’s Voter Turnout Tracker data visualization tool is now available for the September 5, special primary.

Early in-person voting started on Wednesday, August 16, and runs through 4 pm on September 5. So far 1,363 votes (383 mail ballots, 980 early voters) have been cast across Rhode Island, here’s how it breaks down across Newport County;

Jamestown - 6 mail ballots, 62 early voters

Little Compton - 2 mail ballots, 11 early voters

Middletown - 16 mail ballots, 28 early voters

Newport - 16 mail ballots, 41 early voters

Portsmouth - 21 mail ballots, 51 early voters

Tiverton - 11 mail ballots, 26 early voters

Early voting hours and locations for each community with a special election can be found online here.

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: W wind 8 to 11 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 6 to 8 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:58 am | Sunset: 7:39 pm | 13 hours and 41 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:26 am & 10:34 pm | Low tide at 3:46 am & 3:59 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 2.3 days, 6% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: The Girls from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Dockside & Riptides: DJ Abby from 9 pm to close

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Vermeer The Blockbuster Exhibition at 2 pm, Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jim Devlin from 1 pm to 4 pm, Dave Alves from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Blockhead from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Down City Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Outcry Duo from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Rejects Beer Co.: An evening with Neutral Nation, The Underwires and Flavour. at 7:30 pm

Rusty’s Bar & Grille: My Joe Called Life’s Birthday Bash! at 8 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Cee Cee and The Riders from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Phoenix from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: Steve Demers from 1 pm to 4 pm, Matt & Jimmy from 5 pm to 8 pm, DJ Jutt from 9 pm to close

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Jake Hunsinger from 1 pm to 4 pm, Ruby Mac from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, After School Special from 8 pm to 11 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Saturday, August 19: American Constitution

Thursday, August 24: American Star

A rare Rhode Island tornado lifted a car off a highway Friday as severe weather swept already storm-weary New England, damaging homes, flooding roads and toppling trees.

On the market for a new home? Check these houses out this weekend.

Here are the weekly road construction reports from the Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority (RITBA) and Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT).

Phil Durst recalled clawing at his face after a chemical from a commercial dishwashing machine squirted into his eyes, causing “the most indescribable pain I’ve ever felt — ever, ever, ever.”

The Voter Turnout Tracker allows users to easily track how many votes have been cast in every Rhode Island municipality, down to the precinct level. Users can also explore how many votes have been cast by mail ballot or early in person.

The Newport Police Department is currently accepting applications for entry-level police officers and certified police officers.

Families, children, and individuals of all ages and abilities are urged to enjoy this 2-mile expanse of the coastal road transformed into a safe and enjoyable route for non-motorized transportation.

Police say the theft of nearly $500,000 from a Rhode Island bank was an inside job.

May 8, 1939 – August 12, 2023

The Newport Police Department reported the following arrests and provided dispatch logs from Monday, August 14, through Thursday, August 17.

Fools Rules Regatta, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story, Fishes at the Fort, and more!

The festival focuses on everything local, with plenty of art and wares from over 30 Rhode Island area artists and makers.

This year’s keynote speakers and letter readers include Nellie Gorbea, Angela Johnson, and David Cicilline.

