What's Up today: October 8

Good Morning,



A beautiful Fall weekend means another chance to hit farm stands around the region. This week, we’ve selected a few of the best that offer a most definite seasonal favorite, apple cider donuts. Check it out - “Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI

Award-winning banjoist, fiddler, singer, and ethnomusicologist Jake Blount will be performing at Common Fence Music on October 16. Read more about Blount and check out what he had to say when we spoke to him.

Trinity Church‘s Annual Pumpkin Patch will open their 13th Annual Pumpkin Patch to the public on Saturday, October 16. This year’s pumpkin patch will be open daily from 12 pm to 6 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 5 pm on weekends through Sunday, October 31. Read More

Newport Mayor Jeanne-Marie Napolitano on Tuesday proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The proclamation was announced in partnership with the Women’s Resource Center (WRC) of Newport and Bristol counties.

What’s Up This Weekend: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Hoods Up Weekend, Amica Newport Marathon, Columbus Day Sidewalk Sale, and much more. Things To Do

The Salve Regina softball team will host its first annual Home Run Derby as a fundraiser event on Sunday, Oct. 10, from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Toppa Field. The fundraiser will help the Salve Regina softball team raise money for its spring travel. This event is open to the public. Salve Today with more.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI

Amica Newport Marathon & Half Marathon returns on Sunday

Trinity Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch returns October 16 – 31

Mayor Napolitano proclaims October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month

CCRI partners with Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island and USMRC to offer free maritime career training

Magic of Lights returning to Gillette Stadium for the holiday season beginning Friday, Nov. 19

What’s Up Interview: Roots Musician Jake Blount playing Common Fence Music October 16th

What’s Up This Weekend: October 7 – 11

MVYRADIO awards first ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants

Traffic pattern changes at Newport Rotary begin this week

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com Right Now

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement

Today - Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind around 14 mph.

Tomorrow Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind around 10 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming ENE around 6 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NE wind around 9 kt. A slight chance of showers after 1am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:50 am | Sunset: 6:15 pm | 11 hours & 25 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:42 am & 10:06 pm | Low tide at 2:46 am & 3:33 pm.

Moon: New moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Celtica – Karaoke at 10 pm

Gurney’s Newport – DJ Nook from 5 pm to 10 pm

Narragansett Cafe – Jesse Desorcy from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Felix Brown at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Ryan McHughfrom 8 pm to 11 pm, Live DJ at 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing Company – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre – Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

We’ll See You Out There

Share What's Up Newp Newsletter