What's Up today: October 7

Among the items on Newport City Council’s October 13 docket is an application from Gurney’s Resort to operate a skating rink with amplification on their North Lawn from November 15 - March 30.

Newport-based East Bay Community Action is among eight community health centers that have received a total of more than $6.1 million from the American Rescue Plan to make capital improvements aimed at better serving Rhode Island patients.

Governor Dan McKee, joined by Administration officials, will visit elementary schools in Westerly and Smithfield today to hear updates from local school leaders on how they are navigating the Delta variant and managing strategies to provide safe in-person learning.

Starting tonight, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will make a change to traffic patterns at the Newport Rotary (the intersection of JT Connell Highway and Admiral Kalbfus Road). Traffic will shift inward on the traffic circle, but all lanes will remain open. Work on the rotary is one of the initial tasks of the $74 million Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2 project.

Weather Forecast

Today - Sunny, with a high near 68. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight - Areas of fog after 4 am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 56. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tomorrow - Areas of fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tomorrow Night - A slight chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Areas of fog after 4am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:48 am | Sunset: 6:17 pm | 11 hours & 28 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:55 am & 9:16 pm | Low tide at 2:05 am & 2:44 pm.

Moon: New moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center (In Theatre) –Respect at 7:30 pm

JPT Film & Event Center (Virtual) – Final Set

Narragansett Cafe – Rhode to Bali from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe – Spiffy Entertainment at 9 pm

One Pelham East – Jeff Rosen at 8 pm

Ragged Island Brewing – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm

City & Government

3 pm – Middletown Planning Board

