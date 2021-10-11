What's Up Today: October 11

Good Morning,

With the entrance in the Democratic gubernatorial race of Matt Brown, a former Secretary of State, a reader asks: “What’s the difference between Progressive and Liberal?” Frank Prosnitz with Rhode Island Democratic gubernatorial primary pits Progressives against Liberals and Conservatives

Frank also reflects on a recent experience at a nursing facility here - Just My Opinion: From generation to generation, stories we need to hear

WUN photographer Rick Farrell had a busy weekend on the concert scene. Check out his coverage of the Counting Crowes at Leader Bank Pavillion and 38 Special at Indian Ranch.

Congrats to all who completed the Newport Marathon and Half Marathon yesterday! Good luck to everyone competing in the Boston Marathon this morning!

Newport Festa Italian’s Italian Heritage Parade will take place at noon today. It will begin at St. Joseph’s Church on Broadway and will make its way down Broadway to Thames Street to Memorial Boulevard and will end at the Columbus Monument at the intersection of Bellevue Avenue and Memorial Boulevard. There will be a Columbus Monument Ceremony at 1 pm. Senator Louis DiPalma is this year’s Grand Marshal.

New York Times has a story on David Robertson, a former Newport Gull - David Robertson’s Journey from the Olympics to the Rays’ Postseason Roster

The Rogue Island Comedy Festival wraps up today with a show at 6 pm and a show at 8 pm at The Wayfinder. Tickets and more info here.

The Latest from What’s Up Newp

Rhode Island Democratic gubernatorial primary pits Progressives against Liberals and Conservatives

Concert Recap and Photos: Counting Crows at Leader Bank Pavilion (Oct. 9, 2021)

Concert Recap and Photos: 38 Special rock Indian Ranch

Just My Opinion: From generation to generation, stories we need to hear

Reps. Cortvriend, Speakman to host an online forum on ‘forever chemicals’

Recent Local Obituaries

Popular on WhatsUpNewp.com Right Now

What’s Up Today

Weather Forecast

Today - Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind 11 to 13 mph.

Tonight - Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tomorrow - Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tomorrow Night - Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Marine Forecast

Today - NE wind around 11 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NE wind 5 to 8 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 66°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:53 am | Sunset: 6:10 pm | 11 hours & 17 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:26 pm | Low tide at 5:01 am & 6:14 pm.

Moon: New moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Fastnet: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Wayfinder – Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm

City & Government

Nothing scheduled.

We’ll See You Out There