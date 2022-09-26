What's Up Today: Monday, Sept. 26
🌊 On this day in 1983 - Australia II defeated Liberty in Newport to win the America’s Cup trophy that had been in the hands of the New York Yacht Club since the competition began in 1851. Read More
If you haven’t already watched it, the recently-released Untold: The Race of the Century on Netflix tells the story about the win through video and interviews.
🌊 Good Theater sometimes merely entertains, but at its best, it challenges. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more from the Gamm Theatre - Gamm’s “Describe the Night” traces decades of Russian misinformation
🌊 A year of hard work—three winter series regattas in Fort Lauderdale and a full summer of sailing in Newport—paid off for Peter McClennen’s Gamecock team as they blitzed a competitive 20-boat fleet to win the 2022 IC37 North American Championship. Read More
🌊 Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, began last night and continues through Tuesday evening. Happy New Year to all those who celebrate!
Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: SW wind 9 to 12 kt increasing to 12 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WSW wind 9 to 12 kt decreasing to 6 to 9 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:37 am | Sunset: 6:36 pm | 11 hours & 58 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:38 am & 8:54 pm | Low tide at 2:01 am & 2:25 pm.
Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
6:45 pm: Superwoman Speakeasy at Mist in Middletown
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
Middletown: Planning Board at 3 pm
Newport: School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm
Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Housing Authority at 5:30 pm
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships Schedule
September 26 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)
September 30 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)
September 30 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)
