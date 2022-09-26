Good Morning,

🌊 On this day in 1983 - Australia II defeated Liberty in Newport to win the America’s Cup trophy that had been in the hands of the New York Yacht Club since the competition began in 1851. Read More

If you haven’t already watched it, the recently-released Untold: The Race of the Century on Netflix tells the story about the win through video and interviews.

🌊 Good Theater sometimes merely entertains, but at its best, it challenges. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more from the Gamm Theatre - Gamm’s “Describe the Night” traces decades of Russian misinformation

🌊 A year of hard work—three winter series regattas in Fort Lauderdale and a full summer of sailing in Newport—paid off for Peter McClennen’s Gamecock team as they blitzed a competitive 20-boat fleet to win the 2022 IC37 North American Championship. Read More

🌊 Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, began last night and continues through Tuesday evening. Happy New Year to all those who celebrate!

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: SW wind 9 to 12 kt increasing to 12 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind 9 to 12 kt decreasing to 6 to 9 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 65°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:37 am | Sunset: 6:36 pm | 11 hours & 58 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:38 am & 8:54 pm | Low tide at 2:01 am & 2:25 pm.

Moon: New Moon, 0 days, 0% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Cruise Ships Schedule

September 26 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

September 30 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

September 30 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)

See the full updated schedule here.

Gamm’s “Describe the Night” traces decades of Russian misinformation

On This Day – September 26, 1983: Australia II Wins America’s Cup in Newport

High Surf Advisory in effect until 8 pm on Monday

Weather forecast for Newport County

Judge still at 60, Yanks get rain-shortened win over Red Sox

McClennen’s Gamecock Crew shines at IC37 North American Championship

Jackson accounts for 5 TDs, Ravens hold off Patriots 37-26

Patriots QB Jones leaves with leg injury after 3rd pick

Jewish holiday recipes for everyone to try

Timeline of Jewish history in the US

Concert Recap: Sound on Sound Festival, good music, poor fan experience

Opinion – We Can Do It: Creating Jobs, Fighting Climate Change, Stopping Inflation

