🌊 What’sUpNewp columnist Gerry Goldstein weighs in on The Dunk - Will ardor ‘AMP’ up for a new Civic Center nickname?
🌊 Ashley Kalus, the Republican gubernatorial candidate/a Newport resident, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE live virtual video conversation on Tuesday at 3 pm. What questions do you have for Ashley? Leave them in the comments below.
🌊 Discover Newport on Friday updated the remaining cruise ship schedule for the season. The Queen Mary 2 is no longer scheduled to visit this week. Here’s the updated schedule.
🌊 Mokka Coffeehouse has been listed for sale;
Turnkey coffee shop/restaurant that's been in business for ten years, located just steps from Thames St on Spring Wharf in the heart of downtown Newport, RI. An old world style coffeehouse, serving great Fair Trade artisan coffee and coffee drinks, fresh pastries, light lunch, and fresh hot soups. Purchase price includes all furnishings and equipment. There is a full-sized kitchen, check out area, work stations and room for a few tables and chairs. Though not included in the lease the use of the adjacent patio, as seen is pictures, and additional storage available in basement is permitted by landlord. Turn your dream of owning your own business into a reality
Mokka is currently offered at $50,000. See the listing
🌊 On the last day of summer (Wednesday), we’re teaming up with The JPT for our annual screening of Jaws! The evening includes live music from 70’s rock band David Tessier’s All-Star Stars and our friends at Narragansett Beer will be on hand with merch, swag, and beer tastings. Tickets & More Info
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: A slight chance of showers after 3 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming east in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A chance of showers before 9 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 pm and 2 am, then a slight chance of showers after 2 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog before 11 pm, then patchy fog after 5 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind around 6 kt becoming W after midnight. A chance of showers before 9 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 pm and 2 am, then a slight chance of showers after 2 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog between 10 pm and 11 pm, then Patchy fog after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:29 am | Sunset: 6:48 pm | 12 hours & 18 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:18 am & 3:53 pm | Low tide at 8:30 am & 10:40 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 23 days, 41% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
6 pm: Irish Museum Lecture: “Immigrant Activists: Irish Americans who Built a Better Society”
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 3 pm, Middletown Audit Committee at 5:30 pm, Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships Schedule
Sept. 19 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)
Sept. 20 – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 386 passengers, 302 crew)
Sept. 21 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)
