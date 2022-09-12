What's Up Today: Monday, Sept. 12
A look at what's up out there today.
🌊 On this day in 1953, Massachusetts Senator John F. Kennedy, the future 35th President of the United States, and Jacqueline Bouvier were married at St. Mary’s Church in Newport. Read More
Relive the wedding with Return To Camelot at St. Mary’s Church today. Details
🌊 On this day in 1830, William Sprague IV, former Governor and U.S. Senator from Rhode Island was born in Cranston. Sprague was Governor from 1860-1863 and served in the U.S. Senate from 1863-1875.
🌊 New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Delaware will host the final multistate primary elections of the 2022 midterm season Tuesday, with contests to select candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, and the U.S. House. Read More
Early voting for Rhode Island’s primary election ends today at 4 pm. To cast an early ballot, visit your City/Town Hall board of canvassers. For all of you who plan to vote on Primary Day tomorrow, polls are open from 7 am to 8 pm in the majority of Rhode Island’s cities and towns. Visit vote.ri.gov to find your polling place and to view your sample ballot.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Showers, mainly before 10 am. Patchy fog after 3 pm. High near 75. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 4 am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 68. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Marine Forecast
Today: SE wind 5 to 8 kt. Showers, mainly before noon. Patchy fog after 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 73°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:22 am | Sunset: 7:00 pm | 12 hours & 37 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:52 am & 10:14 pm | Low tide at 3:04 am & 3:40 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16.4 days, 97% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
12 pm: Aquidneck Land Trust 2022 Golf Tournament at Newport National Golf Course
2 pm to 5 pm: Return to Camelot: The Kennedy Wedding Remembered
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
Newport: Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission at 5:50 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 6:30 pm, Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
The Latest from WUN
Celtica Public House is being sold
Return to Camelot: Re-live the Kennedy wedding at St. Mary’s Church on September 12
On This Day In Newport History – September 12, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and John F. Kennedy Married in Newport, RI
This Day in RI History: September 12, 1830 – William Sprague IV is born in Cranston
What to watch in last multistate primaries of midterm season
Fading Orioles drop 6th of 8, fall to last-place Red Sox 1-0
McDaniel era starts with a win, Dolphins top Patriots 20-7
URI’s efforts to study plastic pollution get federal boost
Behind the Scenes at PPAC with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
Recent Local Obituaries
