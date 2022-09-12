Good Morning,

🌊 On this day in 1953, Massachusetts Senator John F. Kennedy, the future 35th President of the United States, and Jacqueline Bouvier were married at St. Mary’s Church in Newport. Read More

Relive the wedding with Return To Camelot at St. Mary’s Church today. Details

🌊 On this day in 1830, William Sprague IV, former Governor and U.S. Senator from Rhode Island was born in Cranston. Sprague was Governor from 1860-1863 and served in the U.S. Senate from 1863-1875.

Read More

🌊 New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Delaware will host the final multistate primary elections of the 2022 midterm season Tuesday, with contests to select candidates for governor, U.S. Senate, and the U.S. House. Read More

Early voting for Rhode Island’s primary election ends today at 4 pm. To cast an early ballot, visit your City/Town Hall board of canvassers. For all of you who plan to vote on Primary Day tomorrow, polls are open from 7 am to 8 pm in the majority of Rhode Island’s cities and towns. Visit vote.ri.gov to find your polling place and to view your sample ballot.

Celtica Public House is being sold

Return to Camelot: Re-live the Kennedy wedding at St. Mary’s Church on September 12

On This Day In Newport History – September 12, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and John F. Kennedy Married in Newport, RI

This Day in RI History: September 12, 1830 – William Sprague IV is born in Cranston

What to watch in last multistate primaries of midterm season

Fading Orioles drop 6th of 8, fall to last-place Red Sox 1-0

McDaniel era starts with a win, Dolphins top Patriots 20-7

URI’s efforts to study plastic pollution get federal boost

Behind the Scenes at PPAC with TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

Recent Local Obituaries

Obituary: Carol Ann Gaines

