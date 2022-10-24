Good Morning,

🍁 Our conversations with the candidates series continues today with a couple of interviews;

12:30 pm: James Diossa (D), candidate for Rhode Island General Treasurer | Watch

3 pm: Juan Carlos Payero (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

You can also listen to all 35+ of our conversations here and watch them all here.

🍁 It’s Halloween Movie Week at The JPT! Don’t miss Hocus Pocus, Halloween, Nosferatu, Frankenstein, and more! Schedule Here

🍁 Newport City Council’s next Regular Council Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, here’s what’s on the docket.

🍁 Lynne McCormack, the new Executive Director of the RI State Council on the Arts, will discuss RISCA’s mission to support Rhode Island’s arts and cultural community at Arts Around The Fire on Wednesday night. Details

🍁 Members of the Jamestown Arts Center will showcase their artistic talents during the annual Members’ Show opening on Thursday. Full Story

🍁 The Kings Lens And Friends may have closed their doors at 7 Carroll Ave this past September, but founder Patrick Murphy has no signs of slowing down. “The Show Must Go On” will take place Friday at The JPT with the premiere of “Friends Are Forever”, a short film and documentary by Alex Lawson and Shawn Cai. Read More

🍁 Halloween At The Breakers returns on Friday night. More Info

🍁 There will be a volunteer cleanup at Butts Hill Fort on Saturday. Get Involved.

🍁 Sip, savor and toast to the season’s crush at Newport Vineyards’ 5th Annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, October 29, and Sunday, October 30!

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Rain likely before 2 pm, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of rain and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of rain between 11 pm and 2 am. Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 60. East wind 3 to 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: NNE wind 6 to 9 kt. Rain is likely before 2 pm, then rain likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm and 5 pm, then a chance of rain and thunderstorms after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A chance of rain and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of rain between 11 pm and 2 am. Patchy fog after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 5:51 pm | 10 hours and 43 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:28 am & 7:45 pm | Low tide at 12:46 am & 1:20 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 27.9 days, 3% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Newport Vineyards: Taproot Trivia Monday from 6 pm to 8 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm

Middletown: Town Council at 6:30 pm

Newport: School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Town Council at 6:30 pm

Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ship Schedule

October 24 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

October 27 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)

October 29 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)

October 30 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

See The Full Schedule

