What's Up Today: Monday, October 17
Good Morning,
🍁 What a weekend! From the Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival to the Newport Food Trucks & Beer Festival, to the Pell Bridge Run, to the Potter League Heart & Sole Walk For Animals - it was a busy weekend in Newport.
2,876 runners/walkers finished the 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge yesterday morning. Max Girardet (18) was the top finisher at 18:57. Kirby Mosenthal (33) was the top female finisher at 24:43.
I had the honor to serve as co-emcee of the Potter League’s Heart & Sole Walk For Animals at Fort Adams yesterday, where, at last check, the event has raised more than $104,000! Kudos to all involved in that incredible event.
More reporting on all of the events to come today.
🍁 Conversation With The Candidates: On Friday, we had a conversation with Peter Neronha, the Democratic candidate for Attorney General ( Watch).
Here’s what’s on tap today;
10 am: Lou DiPalma (D), candidate for District 12 Watch
1 pm: Juan Carlos Payero (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council Watch
2 pm: Daniela T Abbott (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council Watch
🍁 Speaking of Senator DiPalma - he, in conjunction with Congressman Langevin, will be holding the sixth annual Cyber Hygiene Event today at 6 p.m. at the CCRI Newport campus. Read More
🍁 The League of Women Voters of Newport County will screen No Time To Fail, a documentary that follows Rhode Island state and local election workers as they carry out their duties under very difficult circumstances during the 2020 election, tonight at 7:30 pm at The JPT. Read More
Thanks for reading and for your ongoing support,
Ryan
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Showers, mainly after 10 am. High near 64. Light and variable wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: A chance of showers, then showers, and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 pm. Low around 55. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 7 to 12 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 5 pm, then a chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind 6 to 10 kt. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog between 1 am and 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:59 am | Sunset: 6:01 pm | 11 hours of sun.
High tide at 1:48 am & 2:08 | Low tide at 6:38 am & 8:51 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 21.4 days, 58% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
4:30 pm: Taller de intercambio de cuentos bilingües en Conexión Latina (Bilingual story-sharing workshop at Conexión Latina Newport)
6 pm: 6th Annual Cyber Hygiene Event at CCRI Newport
7:30 pm: The League of Women Voters of Newport County presents No Time To Fail at The JPT
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: No Time To Fail at 7:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: Town Council at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Board of Canvassers at 8 am, Hazard Mitigation Team at 10:30 am
Middletown: Planning Board at 3 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm
Newport: School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Library Trustees Board Personnel Subcommittee at 5:30 pm, Library Trustees at 7 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with the candidates
10 am: Lou DiPalma (D), candidate for District 12
1 pm: Juan Carlos Payero (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
2 pm: Daniela T Abbott (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
Cruise Ship Schedule
October 17 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)
October 17 – Seabourn Quest (Capacity: 450 passengers, 334 crew)
October 20 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)
The Latest from WUN
Letter – Newport Voters: Our community needs you to reject Question 5
Rhode Island has 35 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Gov. Mckee declares October as Farm to School Month, state announces $260,000 local fresh food to schools program
10 unforgettably terrible bosses from movie and TV history
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Charles Calenda, candidate for Rhode Island Attorney General
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Linda Ujifusa, candidate for Senate District 11
From Fenway to Lambeau: The oldest sports venue in each state with major league teams
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Keith Hamilton, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
50 worst sci-fi movies of all time
UPDATED – What’s Up Interview: Jen Kearney, Boston singer-songwriter releases new album ‘Atlantic’
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Daniela Abbott, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Juan Carlos Payero, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Lou DiPalma, candidate for Senate District 12
100 best horror movies, according to critics
Volunteer cleanup of Butts Hill Fort to take place on Oct. 29
Counties most concerned about climate change in Rhode Island
Recent Local Obituaries
Newp Wire
WJAR: Somerset resident shares her experience as extra in 'Hocus Pocus 2'
East Bay: Huge Tiverton affordable housing development moves closer to approval
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.