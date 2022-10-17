Good Morning,

🍁 What a weekend! From the Bowen’s Wharf Seafood Festival to the Newport Food Trucks & Beer Festival, to the Pell Bridge Run, to the Potter League Heart & Sole Walk For Animals - it was a busy weekend in Newport.

2,876 runners/walkers finished the 2022 Citizen’s Pell Bridge yesterday morning. Max Girardet (18) was the top finisher at 18:57. Kirby Mosenthal (33) was the top female finisher at 24:43.

I had the honor to serve as co-emcee of the Potter League’s Heart & Sole Walk For Animals at Fort Adams yesterday, where, at last check, the event has raised more than $104,000! Kudos to all involved in that incredible event.

More reporting on all of the events to come today.

🍁 Conversation With The Candidates: On Friday, we had a conversation with Peter Neronha, the Democratic candidate for Attorney General ( Watch).

Here’s what’s on tap today;

10 am: Lou DiPalma (D), candidate for District 12 Watch

1 pm: Juan Carlos Payero (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council Watch

2 pm: Daniela T Abbott (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council Watch

🍁 Speaking of Senator DiPalma - he, in conjunction with Congressman Langevin, will be holding the sixth annual Cyber Hygiene Event today at 6 p.m. at the CCRI Newport campus. Read More

🍁 The League of Women Voters of Newport County will screen No Time To Fail, a documentary that follows Rhode Island state and local election workers as they carry out their duties under very difficult circumstances during the 2020 election, tonight at 7:30 pm at The JPT. Read More

Thanks for reading and for your ongoing support,

Ryan

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Showers, mainly after 10 am. High near 64. Light and variable wind becoming south 9 to 14 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers, then showers, and possibly a thunderstorm after 7 pm. Low around 55. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 7 to 12 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 5 pm, then a chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 6 to 10 kt. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog between 1 am and 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:59 am | Sunset: 6:01 pm | 11 hours of sun.

High tide at 1:48 am & 2:08 | Low tide at 6:38 am & 8:51 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 21.4 days, 58% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: No Time To Fail at 7:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Jamestown: Town Council at 6:30 pm

Little Compton: Board of Canvassers at 8 am, Hazard Mitigation Team at 10:30 am

Middletown: Planning Board at 3 pm, Town Council at 5:30 pm

Newport: School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm

Tiverton: Library Trustees Board Personnel Subcommittee at 5:30 pm, Library Trustees at 7 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm

See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with the candidates

10 am: Lou DiPalma (D), candidate for District 12

1 pm: Juan Carlos Payero (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council

2 pm: Daniela T Abbott (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council

Cruise Ship Schedule

October 17 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

October 17 – Seabourn Quest (Capacity: 450 passengers, 334 crew)

October 20 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

See The Full Schedule

