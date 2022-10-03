Good Morning,

🌊 Today we kick off WUN-ON-ONE, our conversation with the candidate series. First up are two candidates for Newport City Council At-Large, Eames Hamilton Yates, Jr. at 3 pm and Stephanie Smyth at 4 pm. We have interviews with Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth council and school committee candidates coming up, as well as candidates for local senate seats, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and Governor. See who else we’re interviewing this week and month here.

🌊 Ashley Kalus, the Republican candidate for Governor, was scheduled to sit down with us on September 20. Her office canceled the day before and has not responded to our calls or emails requesting to reschedule. Read More Here

🌊 On a lighter note, WUN’s Ken Abrams has the latest from the cider donut scene - “Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI

🌊 Five cruise ships are on the schedule this week/weekend;

October 3 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

October 7 – Sky Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

October 9 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

October 10 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

October 10 – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 388 passengers, 302 crew)

See the full updated schedule here.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until October 4, 08:00 PM EDT

Today: NE wind 14 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NE wind around 13 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. A slight chance of showers after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:44 am | Sunset: 6:24 pm | 11 hours & 39 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:06 am & 2:38 pm | Low tide at 7:10am & 9:44 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon, 7.3 days, 49% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Newp Wire

