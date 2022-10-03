What's Up Today: Monday, Oct. 3
Conversations with the candidates kick off today.
Good Morning,
🌊 Today we kick off WUN-ON-ONE, our conversation with the candidate series. First up are two candidates for Newport City Council At-Large, Eames Hamilton Yates, Jr. at 3 pm and Stephanie Smyth at 4 pm. We have interviews with Newport, Middletown, and Portsmouth council and school committee candidates coming up, as well as candidates for local senate seats, Attorney General, Secretary of State, and Governor. See who else we’re interviewing this week and month here.
🌊 Ashley Kalus, the Republican candidate for Governor, was scheduled to sit down with us on September 20. Her office canceled the day before and has not responded to our calls or emails requesting to reschedule. Read More Here
🌊 On a lighter note, WUN’s Ken Abrams has the latest from the cider donut scene - “Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI
🌊 Five cruise ships are on the schedule this week/weekend;
October 3 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)
October 7 – Sky Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
October 9 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
October 10 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)
October 10 – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 388 passengers, 302 crew)
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 48. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: NE wind 14 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NE wind around 13 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. A slight chance of showers after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 64°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:44 am | Sunset: 6:24 pm | 11 hours & 39 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:06 am & 2:38 pm | Low tide at 7:10am & 9:44 pm.
Moon: First Quarter Moon, 7.3 days, 49% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am
Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
Newport: Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 7 pm, Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
The Latest from WUN
Kalus cancels What’sUpNewp interview, doesn’t respond to requests to reschedule￼
Dozens of local candidates will join What’sUpNewp for a one-on-one conversation in October
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Stephanie Smyth | candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Eames Hamilton Yates Jr., candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
Brown, Tatum, 3-point shooting leads Celtics past Hornets
Patriots’ Zappe competes but falls short in unexpected debut
Newly promoted Mazzulla wins preseason debut for Celtics
Rodgers, Crosby’s OT FG lead Packers past Pats, Zappe 27-24
Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston
Hernández homers twice, Jays win 9th straight over Red Sox
Rhode Island gets 5 turnovers, rolls over Brown 38-10
Newport Public Education Foundation to honor Drexel Award Recipients, NPS Teacher of the Year during ‘An Evening for Education’
Rhode Island monkeypox weekly update
Revolution beat Atlanta United 2-1 on Bou’s game-winner
Rates of women voter registrations are surging—particularly where reproductive rights are threatened
“Six Picks” Fall treats – The best Apple Cider Donuts in RI
Boys & Girls Club of Newport County receives $11,500 check from Newport Polo Gala
Recent Local Obituaries
Newp Wire
WLNE: Nearly 115,000 Rhode Island families expected to receive child tax credit payments
East Bay: Portsmouth: Russell Morin to manage Glen Manor House
Thanks for reading, have a great Monday!
~ Ryan Belmore | Owner & Publisher, What’sUpNewp
Have a question, tip, or story idea? I love hearing from readers and supporters! It’s as simple as hitting reply or emailing ryan@whatsupnewp.com to get in touch with me.
Readers like you power our newsroom and keep What’sUpNewp’s work free for everyone to read.
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.