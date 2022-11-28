What's Up Today: Monday, November 28
Here's what's happening, new, and to do out there today.
Good Morning,
❤️ While today is Cyber Monday, tomorrow is Giving Tuesday - a day to give back in whatever way you can to local nonprofit organizations. What are your favorite local nonprofit organizations? Who would you encourage our readers to support tomorrow and why?
🏠 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 10 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week.
🎵 A rising star on the national music scene is returning to the area this weekend for a show at the Jamestown Arts Center. Alisa Amador, the 2022 winner of the highly regarded Tiny Desk Concert contest, is a growing voice in the singer-songwriter community. She first appeared in the region last summer when she played a near-sellout show at the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Read More
🛥️ In case you somehow missed it - the 25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade was postponed from last Friday to this Saturday.
💰 Seven Newport County nonprofits working on food insecurity, housing instability and homelessness prevention, and behavioral health are among the organizations that will share $8.3 million in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation.
🎨 A new exhibition of oil paintings by Newport native Luke Brenner opens to the public Thursday, December 8 at Kristen Coates gallery and runs through December 31. Read More
The Latest from WUN
New solo show opens on Bellevue Ave.
What Sold: 10 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (Nov. 21 – 25)
Weather forecast for Newport County
Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121
McGlockton seals win for Boston College over Rhode Island
Letter To The Editor – Robert Power: Thank you to all those who supported me during my campaign
Biden, family hit Nantucket stores for some holiday shopping
25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade postponed to Dec. 3
NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Alisa Amador playing Jamestown Art Center Dec. 3
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 13 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind 11 to 14 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: W wind 11 to 14 kt becoming NNW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NNW wind 10 to 12 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:49 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm | 9 hours and 28 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:06 am and 11:39 pm | Low tide at 3:48 am & 5:01 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.5 days, 21% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
7:30 pm: A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: Town Council at 5 pm, Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Planning Board at 3:15 pm, Town Council at 6 pm
Newport: School Committee at 5 pm, Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm
Tiverton: Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Newswire
Travel & Leisure: 20 Best Weekend Getaways in New England
East Bay: Portsmouth blanks Middletown in Thanksgiving game
Locally, The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center for all it does for our citizens. https://mlkccenter.org/
Please consider donating to the Books Are Wings Gift of Literacy Campaign. Books Are Wings provides over 50k of free books to RI children every year. Our goal is to raise $20k and we have a very generous donor who will match $5k for donations between now and November 30. Help RI Kids learn and love to read. ❤️📚
https://www.facebook.com/donate/868958224140841/