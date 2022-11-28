Good Morning,

❤️ While today is Cyber Monday, tomorrow is Giving Tuesday - a day to give back in whatever way you can to local nonprofit organizations. What are your favorite local nonprofit organizations? Who would you encourage our readers to support tomorrow and why?

🏠 WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn has a look at the 10 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week.

🎵 A rising star on the national music scene is returning to the area this weekend for a show at the Jamestown Arts Center. Alisa Amador, the 2022 winner of the highly regarded Tiny Desk Concert contest, is a growing voice in the singer-songwriter community. She first appeared in the region last summer when she played a near-sellout show at the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Read More

🛥️ In case you somehow missed it - the 25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade was postponed from last Friday to this Saturday.

💰 Seven Newport County nonprofits working on food insecurity, housing instability and homelessness prevention, and behavioral health are among the organizations that will share $8.3 million in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation.

🎨 A new exhibition of oil paintings by Newport native Luke Brenner opens to the public Thursday, December 8 at Kristen Coates gallery and runs through December 31. Read More

Luke Brenner by Shannon Hammond

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 13 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. North wind 11 to 14 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until November 29, 01:00 AM EST

Today: W wind 11 to 14 kt becoming NNW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind 10 to 12 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:49 am | Sunset: 4:17 pm | 9 hours and 28 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:06 am and 11:39 pm | Low tide at 3:48 am & 5:01 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.5 days, 21% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Jamestown: Town Council at 5 pm, Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm

Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm

Middletown: Planning Board at 3:15 pm, Town Council at 6 pm

Newport: School Committee at 5 pm, Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Town Council at 7 pm

Tiverton: Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Town Council at 7 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Newswire

Travel & Leisure: 20 Best Weekend Getaways in New England

East Bay: Portsmouth blanks Middletown in Thanksgiving game

