Good Morning,

⚽ Soccer fans rejoice! The World Cup has finally arrived, and games will air through the finals on December 18. You may have heard that you won’t be able to buy a beer at the matches in Qatar; however, many local bars, breweries, and restaurants will be open for the games, which begin as early as 5 AM EST daily. Here are a few places to view the games – we’ll be adding to this list as the tournament continues. Read More - ‘Six Picks’ World Cup Edition – Best spots to catch all the action in Newport and beyond

✍️ Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here - Historical wrinkles on aging in office

🏫 Rebecca Bolan and Louisa Boatwright, Co-Chairs of Newport School Building Committee, weigh in on Rogers High School construction, regionalization, and more -Letter – School Building Committee Chairs: We will not let you down!

🍺 WUN’s Ken Abrams reports that RI breweries were a hit at ‘Foxwoods Beerfest: Battle of the Brews’

🚧 Here’s what’s on tap for delays and detours on the roadways this week - Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. 19 – 26)

🏈 In high school football Super Bown action on Saturday, Saint Raphael defeated Portsmouth 7 - 3 in the Division II Championship, and Moses Brown defeated Middletown 13 - 7 in the Division III Championship.

🎫 Hosting an event? Be sure to submit it to our community calendar. It’s free to do so!

🦃 The weather forecast for Thanksgiving Day is looking nice. In Newport, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

🙏 What’sUpNewp Supporters power our newsroom and all that we do. Last week, we launched a November supporter drive, where we are looking to add 50 new What’sUpNewp supporters before the end of the month.

Forty-four supporters have signed up; thank you to our new and current supporters! We now need just six new supporters! If you appreciate what we do or find value in what we do, please consider supporting our independent newsroom. Every supporter truly does help us fund what we do. 🙏

Become A What'sUpNewp Supporter

The Latest from WUN

‘Six Picks’ World Cup Edition – Best spots to catch all the action in Newport and beyond

Marcus Jones’ late punt return lifts Patriots over Jets 10-3

Letter – School Building Committee Chairs: We will not let you down!

Collins scores 21, St. Louis defeats Providence 76-73

10 plant-based recipes for a big Thanksgiving table

Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. 19 – 26)

What to watch for when you are watching the World Cup: Essential reads for on and off the field

Rhode Island monkeypox weekly update

Places with the fastest-growing home prices in Newport County

Gerry Goldstein: Historical wrinkles on aging in office

RI breweries a hit at ‘Foxwoods Beerfest: Battle of the Brews’

Collection of love letters written by Dylan sold for $670K

Biking and walking on the Pell Bridge?

Recent Local Obituaries

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning in effect from November 21, 03:00 PM EST until November 22, 05:00 AM EST

Today: W wind 7 to 10 kt becoming SW 12 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 14 to 17 kt becoming W 11 to 14 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:41 am | Sunset: 4:21 pm | 9 hours and 39 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:12 am and 5:30 pm | Low tide at 11:13 am & 11:05 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 26.3 days, 11% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 10:30 am, Tax Assessment Board of Review at 3:30 pm, Town Council at 6 pm

Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 9 am, Personnel Board at 3 pm, Town Council at 6 pm

Newport: Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm, Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 2 pm

Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Library Trustees at 7 pm

See the full list of public meetings and the agenda for each meeting here.

Newswire

East Bay: Moore retains Little Compton Town Council seat after state finishes recount

ecoRI: Transportation Committee Hears Urgent Pleas to Revamp Rhode Island’s Transit System