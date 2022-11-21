What's Up today: Monday, November 21
Best spots to watch the World Cup, School Building Committee co-chairs weigh in, Road Report, and more.
Good Morning,
⚽ Soccer fans rejoice! The World Cup has finally arrived, and games will air through the finals on December 18. You may have heard that you won’t be able to buy a beer at the matches in Qatar; however, many local bars, breweries, and restaurants will be open for the games, which begin as early as 5 AM EST daily. Here are a few places to view the games – we’ll be adding to this list as the tournament continues. Read More - ‘Six Picks’ World Cup Edition – Best spots to catch all the action in Newport and beyond
✍️ Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here - Historical wrinkles on aging in office
🏫 Rebecca Bolan and Louisa Boatwright, Co-Chairs of Newport School Building Committee, weigh in on Rogers High School construction, regionalization, and more -Letter – School Building Committee Chairs: We will not let you down!
🍺 WUN’s Ken Abrams reports that RI breweries were a hit at ‘Foxwoods Beerfest: Battle of the Brews’
🚧 Here’s what’s on tap for delays and detours on the roadways this week - Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Nov. 19 – 26)
🏈 In high school football Super Bown action on Saturday, Saint Raphael defeated Portsmouth 7 - 3 in the Division II Championship, and Moses Brown defeated Middletown 13 - 7 in the Division III Championship.
🎫 Hosting an event? Be sure to submit it to our community calendar. It’s free to do so!
🦃 The weather forecast for Thanksgiving Day is looking nice. In Newport, it will be mostly sunny, with a high near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 8 to 16 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Marine Forecast
Gale Warning in effect from November 21, 03:00 PM EST until November 22, 05:00 AM EST
Today: W wind 7 to 10 kt becoming SW 12 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 14 to 17 kt becoming W 11 to 14 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 33 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:41 am | Sunset: 4:21 pm | 9 hours and 39 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:12 am and 5:30 pm | Low tide at 11:13 am & 11:05 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 26.3 days, 11% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 10:30 am, Tax Assessment Board of Review at 3:30 pm, Town Council at 6 pm
Middletown: Board of Canvassers at 9 am, Personnel Board at 3 pm, Town Council at 6 pm
Newport: Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm, Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 2 pm
Tiverton: Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Library Trustees at 7 pm
See the full list of public meetings and the agenda for each meeting here.
Newswire
East Bay: Moore retains Little Compton Town Council seat after state finishes recount
ecoRI: Transportation Committee Hears Urgent Pleas to Revamp Rhode Island’s Transit System
