🎶 Singing For Shelter: On Thursday, December 8, at Channing Church in Newport, local musicians will again host an acoustic Christmas concert for the benefit of Lucy’s Hearth and The McKinney Shelter. Read More
🎭 Sweat, now playing at the Gamm Theatre in Warwick, is a powerful play that explores friendships and friendships gone awry, race, economy, all set in the troubled community of Reading, Pennsylvania. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more Gamm Theatre’s ‘Sweat’, a mirror into economic hardship, race, and disintegrating friendships
🎸 Guitarist Stanley Jordan and his band brought fire, grace, and top-notch musicianship to the Greenwich Odeum on Friday. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there and shares this recap and photo gallery - Concert Recap and Photos: Stanley Jordan channels Hendrix at the Greenwich Odeum
🔥 When it’s cold in Newport, sometimes you just need to go somewhere cozy. That’s why we’ve dug this story by WUN’s Sarah McClutchy out of the archives - 15 cozy places to eat and drink in Newport
What’s your favorite cozy place to eat or drink in Newport and/or Rhode Island?
🚧 Here’s what’s on tap for road construction and lane closures in Newport County and across Rhode Island this week.
⛸️ Newport Harbor Island Resort (formerly Gurney’s) announced over the weekend that the grand opening of the ice skating rink will take place on November 24. The rink will be open from 3 p m to 9 pm Monday through Friday and from 10 am to 9 pm on weekends and holidays. More Details
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 32. North wind around 8 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: NW wind 9 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NW wind around 7 kt becoming N after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:32 am | Sunset: 4:26 pm | 9 hours and 53 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:35 am | Low tide at 4:14 am & 5:15 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 19.8 days, 74% lighting.
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication.
Things To Do
6 pm: Irish History Lecture: “Ethnic Enclaves: Newport’s Kerry Hill Irish in 19th & Early 20th Century”
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: Town Council at 9 am
Little Compton: Pension Committee at 9 am
Newport: School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee - Personnel Subcommittee at 3 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
Tiverton: Library Trustees Board Personnel Subcommittee at 4 pm, Historical Cemeteries Commission at 5 pm, Town Council at 7 pm
See the full list of public meetings and the agenda for each meeting here.
Newswire
People: Joni Mitchell Reveals She Has a New Live Album Coming Out Based on Newport Folk Festival Performance
ABC6: Moses Brown Advances to DIII Football Championship, Will Meet Middletown
WPRI: RI soccer team to unveil name and logo Monday
East Bay: Close misses doom Portsmouth in D-2 soccer finals
East Bay: Portsmouth Patriots are going to the Super Bowl!
East Bay: McGuire nets 3 goals in Portsmouth’s semifinal win
