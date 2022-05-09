Good Morning,
Today is Monday, May 9.
🌊 Good news for fans of The Coffee Grinder – they have found a new home in Newport. Read the full story - The Coffee Grinder finds a new home in Newport
🌊 On this day in 1861, the U.S. Naval Academy moved from Annapolis to Newport. Read More - This Day in RI History: May 9, 1861 -U.S. Naval Academy moved to Newport
🌊 On Wednesday, Charter Books will host a presentation and book signing by Edward Hirsch, author of The Heart of American Poetry, a collection of deeply personal readings of forty essential American poems from the past four centuries. Read More - Edward Hirsch to present ‘The Heart of American Poetry at Charter Books on May 11
🌊 Looking for something new to do this week? Here’s a list of the highest-rated things to do in Rhode Island, according to Tripadvisor - Highest-rated things to do in Rhode Island, according to Tripadvisor
The sun is out, have a great Monday!
~ Ryan
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather
Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - NNE wind 17 to 21 kt, with gusts as high as 33 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NE wind 13 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:32 am | Sunset: 7:51 pm | 14 hours & 19 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:17 am & 2:59 pm | Low tide at 8:53 am & 8:47 pm.
Moon: First Quarter Moon, 7.4 days, 51% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 3 pm - Touro Synagogue: Step inside America’s oldest synagogue once again
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Government
Middletown - Middletown School Committee at 4:30 pm
Newport - Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth - Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm
Tiverton - Tiverton Police Pension Board at 10 am, Tiverton FTR and Personnel Changes Advisory Subcommittee at 4:30 pm, Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
