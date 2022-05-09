Good Morning,

Today is Monday, May 9.

🌊 Good news for fans of The Coffee Grinder – they have found a new home in Newport. Read the full story - The Coffee Grinder finds a new home in Newport

🌊 On this day in 1861, the U.S. Naval Academy moved from Annapolis to Newport. Read More - This Day in RI History: May 9, 1861 -U.S. Naval Academy moved to Newport

🌊 On Wednesday, Charter Books will host a presentation and book signing by Edward Hirsch, author of The Heart of American Poetry, a collection of deeply personal readings of forty essential American poems from the past four centuries. Read More - Edward Hirsch to present ‘The Heart of American Poetry at Charter Books on May 11

🌊 Looking for something new to do this week? Here’s a list of the highest-rated things to do in Rhode Island, according to Tripadvisor - Highest-rated things to do in Rhode Island, according to Tripadvisor

The sun is out, have a great Monday!

~ Ryan

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 20 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight - Mostly clear, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until May 10, 08:00 PM EDT

Today - NNE wind 17 to 21 kt, with gusts as high as 33 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NE wind 13 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:32 am | Sunset: 7:51 pm | 14 hours & 19 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:17 am & 2:59 pm | Low tide at 8:53 am & 8:47 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon, 7.4 days, 51% lighting.

Things To Do

10 am to 3 pm - Touro Synagogue: Step inside America’s oldest synagogue once again

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Government

Local Obituaries

