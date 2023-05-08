Good Morning! Today is Monday, May 8, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,033 words - approximately a 5-minute read.

📸 The Steve and Bokani Dyer Quartet brought world-class jazz to Newport Live’s Indigenous Music Series on Friday at the Newport Classical Recital Hall. The band was fresh off a sold-out show at Dizzy’s in New York City, where the father/son-led unit serve as visiting teacher-performers in Jazz at Lincoln Center’s Music Education program. Full Recap & Photo Gallery

👉 Save The Date: The Annual Newport Hellenic Festival, which is hosted by St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, returns the weekend of July 14 - 16. Follow @newporthellenicfest on Instagram for updates and more information.

⛵ In the Ocean Race, the competition level is high as 11th Hour Racing Team and Team Malizia duel towards the finish. Battling Towards The Finish

🏀 The 76ers tied their playoff series against the Celtics at 2-2 with Game 5 set for Tuesday. Read More

⚾ The Red Sox's eight-game winning streak came to an end with a 6-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Read More

🎵 The Fastnet Pub will host Newport’s Got Talent tonight at 10 pm. Performers include Telli Quinn, Eoin Egan, Elizabeth Beisel, Jeff Graham, and Jack Nichting. The performers will be backed by Mike Warner & The Ubiquitones.

🍓 Sweet Berry Farm opens for the season on May 12. Hours will be 9 am to 6 pm.

🚢 The next cruise ship scheduled to visit Newport is on May 23, when Summit returns to Newport. Cruise Ship Schedule

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NW 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Mostly cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: NNE wind 6 to 8 kt becoming SE in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:33 am | Sunset: 7:50 pm | 14 hours & 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:58 am & 3:42 pm | Low tide at 10:30 am & 10:50 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.2 days, 93% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

5 pm: Zumba at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet

7 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet

🎶 Entertainment

The Fastnet Pub: Newport’s Got Talent with The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Newport: Newport City Council at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm

🆕 The Latest

“Newport Live” hosts award-winning South African jazz band

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

James Harden had a new friend he called his good-luck charm in the arena and the grit he needed to turn in a vintage effort — in the form of tying and winning shots —for the 76ers.

Kyle Schwarber homered after being dropped from leadoff to fifth in the batting order, and the Philadelphia Phillies stopped a six-game skid with a 6-1 victory over the Red Sox on Sunday that ended Boston’s eight-game winning streak.

11th Hour Racing Team and Team Malizia continue their cat and mouse duel towards a Wednesday morning finish…

A gallon of gas was $3.56 on average, according to AAA gas price data.

May 18, 1932 – April 25, 2023

Bobby Wood scored a first-half goal, DeJuan Jones found the net in the second half and the New England Revolution dispatched Toronto FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Opening Reception: Sat., May 27, 2-4pm, Open to all

AskGamblers ranked 27 states and Washington D.C. based on commercial gaming revenue growth or decline between 2021 and 2022 using data from the American Gaming Association.

Proceeds from the screening to benefit LUkraine.lu, the nonprofit organization supported by Team Ukraine’s global tour and endorsed by the Ukrainian Polo Federation.

Read on to find each state’s coolest hidden wonder.

March 04, 1951 – May 02, 2023

August 12, 1947 – May 03, 2023

WPRI: Fallen officers honored at Aquidneck Island police parade

PBN: Three R.I. hospitals earn ‘A’ grade, 4 others get ‘B’ from Leapfrog Group

WJAR: Fisherman, 86, fulfills lifelong dream by opening Fish Print Museum

WPRI: What does end of COVID emergency mean for RI?