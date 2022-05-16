Good Morning, today is Monday, May 16

🌊 Tonight is a big night for talks on school regionalization. Newport City Council will meet tonight to discuss this during a special meeting. Middletown Town Council has several items on their docket tonight regarding regionalization. Read More

🌊 The Newport County Health Care Collaborative will be hosting a virtual community conversation today on human services and the workforce crisis. Details

🌊 There was a cluster of 3 small earthquakes off the Rhode Island coast, miles under the ocean floor, all 11 miles southeast of Narragansett as the crow flies, and northeast of Block Island, this past weekend, ranging from 2.2 to 2.5 magnitude. WJAR with more

🌊 Jay Flanders is back with his next Tiny Kitchen Magic, this month he’s helping your cook up Honey Dijon Herbed Pork. Read More

🌊 On the cruise ship schedule - No cruise ships on the schedule this week. Celebrity Summit (Capacity: 2,450 passengers, 999 crew) is the next to visit on May 24.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Dense Fog Advisory

Coastal Flood Statement

Today - Cloudy, with a high near 64. South wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11 pm and midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Marine Forecast

Today - SSW wind 5 to 8 kt increasing to 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - S wind 9 to 12 kt becoming WSW after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11 pm and midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 52°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:24 am | Sunset: 7:58 pm | 14 hours & 33 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:33 am & 8:56 pm | Low tide at 2:08 am & 1:53 pm.

Moon: Full Moon, 14.6 days, 100% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Government

The Latest from WUN

Local Obituaries

What Else We’re Reading

