Tonight is a big night for school regionalization talks in Middletown and Newport
Weather
Today - Cloudy, with a high near 64. South wind 6 to 13 mph.
Tonight - A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11 pm and midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Marine Forecast
Today - SSW wind 5 to 8 kt increasing to 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - S wind 9 to 12 kt becoming WSW after midnight. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 11 pm and midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 52°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:24 am | Sunset: 7:58 pm | 14 hours & 33 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:33 am & 8:56 pm | Low tide at 2:08 am & 1:53 pm.
Moon: Full Moon, 14.6 days, 100% lighting.
Things To Do
7:30 pm -Full Moon Rides with Bike Newport, sponsored by AARP Rhode Island For more events and things to do, visit ourevents calendar .
Entertainment
Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
Government
Jamestown -Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 9:30 am,Jamestown Conservation Commission at 5:30 pm,Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm Middletown -Middletown Town Council at 6 pm Newport -Newport City Council at 5:30 pm Tiverton -Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm,Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm,Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm
MVYRADIO awards second quarter ‘Business Diversity Initiative’ grants
Tiny Kitchen Magic: Honey Dijon Herbed Pork
Contemporary Theater Company to present ‘The Voice of Gertrude Stein’
Concert Photos: The American Band inducted into the RI Music Hall of Fame
García, Calhoun each hit 2 homers, Rangers beat Red Sox 7-1
Williams has 27, Celtics make 22 3s in Game 7 rout of Bucks
Bail hearing postponed for man charged in mom’s death at sea
Rhode Island State Police K-9 that was featured in Netflix’s ‘Rescued by Ruby’ has been euthanized
Opinion: Mitch McConnell and The Supreme Court
7 people injured during clash between motorcycle clubs in Fall River
Local Obituaries
WJAR -The deeper long history of mostly minor earthquakes in Southern New England East Bay -Portsmouth remains undefeated in D-2 girls’ lacrosse
