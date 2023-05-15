Good Morning! Today is Monday, May 15, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 956 words - approximately a 5-minute read.

⛵Sunny, brilliant weather, and the occasion of Mother’s Day contributed to the many families in attendance at Ocean Live Park on Sunday, the race village celebrating The Ocean Race Newport. Read More

🏀 Jayson Tatum scored 51 points – the most in a Game 7 in NBA history — and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-88 on Sunday to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year. Read More

⚾ Nolan Arenado and Andrew Knizner each hit a two-run homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Boston Red Sox 9-1 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep. Read More

🍕 Giusto (appropriately) announced on Mother’s Day that its new sister restaurant (in the former Panera Bread on Long Wharf Mall) will be called Mother Pizzeria. It’s scheduled to open this summer. You can follow the restaurant on Instagram here.

👉 ICYMI: Rough Point Museum is now open for the season. Open Tuesday - Friday from 10 am to 4 pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. Read More

🚧 Here’s what’s on tap for road and bridge construction, detours, and delays this week → Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (May 13 – 20)

What’s Up Today - 5.15.23

☀️ Weather

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: NW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SW 10 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind 7 to 11 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: SW wind 9 to 12 kt increasing to 13 to 16 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:26 am | Sunset: 7:57 pm | 14 hours & 31 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:54 am & 5:27 pm | Low tide at 11:01 am & 11:55 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.8 days, 24% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

⛵ Ocean Live Park Newport

Here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.

11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens

11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone - BankNewport - Open

12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)

7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes

🎶 Entertainment

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 10 am, Jamestown School Committee at 5 pm, Jamestown Town Council at 6:20 pm

Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm

Newport: Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Design Review Board at 7 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

