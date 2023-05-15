What's Up Today: Monday, May 15
Thousands of visitors enjoy Ocean Live Park on Sunday | Celtics win | Red Sox lose | Follow Mother Pizzeria
Good Morning! Today is Monday, May 15, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 956 words - approximately a 5-minute read.
⛵Sunny, brilliant weather, and the occasion of Mother’s Day contributed to the many families in attendance at Ocean Live Park on Sunday, the race village celebrating The Ocean Race Newport. Read More
🏀 Jayson Tatum scored 51 points – the most in a Game 7 in NBA history — and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-88 on Sunday to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year. Read More
⚾ Nolan Arenado and Andrew Knizner each hit a two-run homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Boston Red Sox 9-1 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep. Read More
🍕 Giusto (appropriately) announced on Mother’s Day that its new sister restaurant (in the former Panera Bread on Long Wharf Mall) will be called Mother Pizzeria. It’s scheduled to open this summer. You can follow the restaurant on Instagram here.
👉 ICYMI: Rough Point Museum is now open for the season. Open Tuesday - Friday from 10 am to 4 pm and on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm. Read More
🚧 Here’s what’s on tap for road and bridge construction, detours, and delays this week → Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (May 13 – 20)
What’s Up Today - 5.15.23
☀️ Weather
Fire Weather Watch in effect from May 16, 11:00 AM EDT until May 17, 08:00 PM EDT
Today: Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 10 to 18 mph.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: NW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SW 10 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WSW wind 7 to 11 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: SW wind 9 to 12 kt increasing to 13 to 16 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:26 am | Sunset: 7:57 pm | 14 hours & 31 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:54 am & 5:27 pm | Low tide at 11:01 am & 11:55 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 24.8 days, 24% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
10 am to 5 pm: Moms FREE Special at Newport Car Museum
7 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
⛵ Ocean Live Park Newport
Here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.
11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone - BankNewport - Open
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)
7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes
🎶 Entertainment
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Board of Canvassers at 10 am, Jamestown School Committee at 5 pm, Jamestown Town Council at 6:20 pm
Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm
Newport: Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Design Review Board at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
Thousands of visitors enjoy Ocean Live Park on Sunday
Sunny, brilliant weather, and the occasion of Mother’s Day contributed to the many families in attendance at Ocean Live Park today, the race village celebrating The Ocean Race Newport.
Let’s do it again: Celtics to face Heat in Eastern Conference finals rematch
As the Celtics’ 112-88 Game 7 rout of the 76ers began to crystallize late in the third quarter, a Boston fan toting a neon pink inflatable flamingo held up a sign that read, “See you in Miami!”
Arenado, Cardinals complete 3-game sweep with 9-1 rout of Red Sox
Nolan Arenado and Andrew Knizner each hit a two-run homer, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Boston Red Sox 9-1 on Sunday night to complete a three-game sweep.
Tatum sets Game 7 record with 51 points, Celtics beat 76ers 112-88
Jayson Tatum scored 51 points – the most in a Game 7 in NBA history — and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-88 on Sunday to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
