Today is Monday, May 1.

🏒 The Boston Bruins are done, with a long offseason to think about their failure to capitalize on the greatest regular season in NHL history. Read More → Panthers oust record-setting Bruins 4-3 in OT in Game 7

📸 WUN’s Jack Casey was on hand on Saturday as Lisa O’Neill of County Cavan, Ireland, arrived at The Colony House with her band, Mic Geraghty on harmonium and Joe Doyle on bass for a Newport Live concert. Concert Recap and Photos: Lisa O’Neill at the Colony House

🎵 WUN’s Ken Abrams catches up with a Newport band before their big show at the Greenwich Odeum → What’s Up Interview: Evan St. Martin of Laden Valley, playing Greenwich Odeum on May 5

🆕 ICYMI: WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the latest on the efforts at The Opera House → Will a new fundraising team breathe new life into the Opera House revitalization?

👉 Newport’s paid parking and residential sticker programs are set to begin on May 1st with “no immediate change to rates or fees to start the season”. Read More→ Paid and Residential Parking season begins May 1

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: A slight chance of showers before 7 am. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 4 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. South wind 11 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until May 1, 08:00 PM EDT

Today: SSW wind 15 to 18 kt, with gusts as high as 31 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 8 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: S wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Showers likely, mainly before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 47°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:42 am | Sunset: 7:42 pm | 14 hours of sun.

High tide at 5:27 am & 5:53 pm | Low tide at 11:22 am & 11:47 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.2 days, 79% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 5:40 pm

Little Compton: Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am, Little Compton Budget Committee at 7 pm, Little Compton Town Council at 7 pm

Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 3:15 pm, Middletown Audit Committee at 4:30 pm, Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm

Newport: Newport City Council at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 2 pm, Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

Irish folk musician gets warm greeting from enthused crowd in Newport Live concert April 29

The Boston Bruins are done, with a long offseason to think about their failure to capitalize on the greatest regular season in NHL history.

Connor Wong hit a two-run homer, Alex Verdugo singled home a pair of runs and added a late solo homer, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-1 on a cold and rainy Sunday at Fenway Park.

The Jamestown Arts Center welcomes Newport Live with their Indigenous Voices Series, presenting Kennedy Center Award Winner, the Cary Morin Duo.

Moderate trade winds have the teams speeding north

The Sea, The Sea to open for Newport band

Work continues on long-term renovation

