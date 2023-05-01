What's Up Today: Monday, May 1
Bruins out | In photos: Lisa O'Neill | Newport band to play Greenwich Odeum | Update on Opera House | Paid and Residential Parking season begins
Today is Monday, May 1.
🏒 The Boston Bruins are done, with a long offseason to think about their failure to capitalize on the greatest regular season in NHL history. Read More → Panthers oust record-setting Bruins 4-3 in OT in Game 7
📸 WUN’s Jack Casey was on hand on Saturday as Lisa O’Neill of County Cavan, Ireland, arrived at The Colony House with her band, Mic Geraghty on harmonium and Joe Doyle on bass for a Newport Live concert. Concert Recap and Photos: Lisa O’Neill at the Colony House
🎵 WUN’s Ken Abrams catches up with a Newport band before their big show at the Greenwich Odeum → What’s Up Interview: Evan St. Martin of Laden Valley, playing Greenwich Odeum on May 5
🆕 ICYMI: WUN’s Frank Prosnitz has the latest on the efforts at The Opera House → Will a new fundraising team breathe new life into the Opera House revitalization?
👉 Newport’s paid parking and residential sticker programs are set to begin on May 1st with “no immediate change to rates or fees to start the season”. Read More→ Paid and Residential Parking season begins May 1
🙏 Thank you for your patience and understanding last week as I navigated taking some time off to attend a friend’s wedding in Colombia. As always, I appreciate your support and patience as I attempt to balance life and operating a small, independent newsroom.
~ Ryan
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: A slight chance of showers before 7 am. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 4 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tomorrow: Showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. South wind 11 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: SSW wind 15 to 18 kt, with gusts as high as 31 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 8 to 11 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: S wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Showers likely, mainly before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 47°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:42 am | Sunset: 7:42 pm | 14 hours of sun.
High tide at 5:27 am & 5:53 pm | Low tide at 11:22 am & 11:47 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.2 days, 79% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
11 am: Winery Tours at Newport Vineyards
6 pm: Lecture by Dr. Robert Lawson at Salve Regina University
🎶 Entertainment
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 5:40 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am, Little Compton Budget Committee at 7 pm, Little Compton Town Council at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 3:15 pm, Middletown Audit Committee at 4:30 pm, Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm
Newport: Newport City Council at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 2 pm, Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
Concert Recap and Photos: Lisa O’Neill at the Colony House
Irish folk musician gets warm greeting from enthused crowd in Newport Live concert April 29
Panthers oust record-setting Bruins 4-3 in OT in Game 7
The Boston Bruins are done, with a long offseason to think about their failure to capitalize on the greatest regular season in NHL history.
Red Sox top Guardians 7-1 behind Wong, Verdugo home runs
Connor Wong hit a two-run homer, Alex Verdugo singled home a pair of runs and added a late solo homer, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 7-1 on a cold and rainy Sunday at Fenway Park.
Cary Morin Duo to take the stage at Jamestown Arts Center on May 12
The Jamestown Arts Center welcomes Newport Live with their Indigenous Voices Series, presenting Kennedy Center Award Winner, the Cary Morin Duo.
The Ocean Race: Charging north towards the doldrums
Moderate trade winds have the teams speeding north
What’s Up Interview: Evan St. Martin of Laden Valley, playing Greenwich Odeum on May 5
The Sea, The Sea to open for Newport band
Will a new fundraising team breathe new life into the Opera House revitalization?
Work continues on long-term renovation
❤️ Recent Local Obituaries
Diane Andrews
Judith A. Seale
