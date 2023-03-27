Good Morning! Today is Monday, March 27. Today’s newsletter is 1,148 words - a 6-minute read.

👉 The Rhode Island Department of Administration (DOA), which in January had announced it was seeking to repurpose the Shepard Building in downtown Providence, a University of Rhode Island campus for some 23 years, is close to publicly asking for proposals for the future use of the building, which not only houses URI, but also the Rhode Island Department of Education.

WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story → State to soon seek proposals to convert URI Providence campus for housing or commercial use

👏 Members of the Newport Police Department plunged in the cold waters today at Salty Brine State Beach in Narragansett this weekend. They were one of the top fundraising teams, raising $9,038 for Special Olympics Rhode Island, according to Newport Police Department!

Credit: Newport Police Department

🎭 Salve’s Department of Music, Theatre and Dance has announced that the theatre program’s spring 2023 production will be the Broadway musical “Children of Eden.” The production will run on Thursday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, March 31, at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, April 1, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the Casino Theater. Details

🍦 Get The Scoop opened on Sunday and now offers premium handcrafted ice cream at 4 Broadway.

🇮🇪 The Museum of Newport Irish History announces the fifth and final presentation of its 21st Annual Lecture Series, to feature Mike Slein,who will give a talk titled, “A Virtual Tour of Irish Newport: Connecting the Dots.”

🎬 The JPT Film & Event Center will host a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s The Lodger on Tuesday at 7:30 pm. The evening features an introduction and live musical score performed on synth-piano by virtuoso accompanist Jeff Rapsis, followed by a q&A after the film with Rapsis! Details

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 50. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Rain, mainly before 5am. Low around 37. Northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: E wind around 7 kt becoming NNE after midnight. Rain, mainly before 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:36 am | Sunset: 7:04 pm | 12 hours and 28 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:39 am & 1:07 pm | Low tide at 6:09 am & 5:52 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.5 days, 31% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Newport: Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 6 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Tiverton Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Senate Armed Services Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., then a freshman senator who also voted against the resolution, says the war “made no sense strategically” and took the country’s focus off the troops waging war in Afghanistan.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Jaylen Brown scored 41 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics to a 137-93 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night.

David Pastrnak eclipsed the 50-goal mark by scoring twice and the Boston Bruins won their seventh game in a row by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in a shootout Sunday.

At around 0900 UTC on 26th March Rosalin Kuiper suffered a head injury after she fell from her bunk when the boat turned and slammed unexpectedly in heavy sea conditions.

Dan Hurley got choked up when asked about his dad on the eve of UConn’s Sweet 16 game.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Rhode Island using data from Zillow.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island using data from AAA.

The Museum of Newport Irish History announces the fifth and final presentation of its 21st Annual Lecture Series, to feature Mike Slein, who will give a talk titled, “A Virtual Tour of Irish Newport: Connecting the Dots.”

