Good Morning! Today is Monday, March 20.

📌 Due to larger-than-anticipated demand, an educational event on offshore wind to be held this evening by Rep. Michelle McGaw and the Rhode Island State Committee of the New England for Offshore Wind Coalition has been moved to Wilbur & McMahon Schools in Little Compton.

📜 As the end of Women’s History Month get closer, we continue to recognize the incredible contributions by so many Rhode Island women in every aspect of our lives - Women’s History Month: Celebrating remarkable women.

⛵ The National Women’s Sailing Association is holding its 2023 National Women’s Sailing Conference on Saturday, June 3 in Newport.

📷 On Saturday night, WUN’s Ken Abrams was at the Greenwich Odeum when Soul Asylum took the stage. Check out his recap and photos.

☘️ Hundreds of people marched in the World’s Shortest Saint Paddy’s Day Parade in the village of Adamsville in Little Compton on Saturday afternoon; this was the second year the 89-foot-long parade was held. WPRI with the story.

🚓 The Rhode Island DUI Task Force said they made over 50 DUI arrests and issued over 400 speeding tickets during St. Patrick’s Day Week (March 10 - 18). WLNE has more on this.

🏆 Congrats are in order! The Rogers/Middletown/Tiverton (RMT) co-op team defeated Portsmouth High School to capture the 2023 Division-II RI hockey championship over the weekend. Middletown Public Schools shared some photos on Sunday here.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 33. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:48 am | Sunset: 6:57 pm | 12 hours and 8 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:29 am & 7:51 pm | Low tide at 12:52 am & 1:25 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.7 days, 4% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 5 pm

Little Compton: Little Compton Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm

Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm, Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - Personnel Subcommittee at 4 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

