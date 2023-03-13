Good Morning! Today is Monday, March 13. Today’s newsletter is 802 words - approximately a 4-minute read.

🎵 The 67th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade occurred on Saturday. WUN’s Jack Casey and I were there to photograph it → Photos: 2023 Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Parade Coverage Roundup:

📺 WUN’s Frank O’Donnell and I appeared on The Rhode Show on Friday for the Rhody Roundup.

☘️ Big thanks to everyone who joined us at Midtown Oyster Bar on Friday for our 6th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Celebration! The fun wouldn’t be possible without the Ancient Order of Hibernian's (AOH) Pipes & Drums and AOH Men’s Singers, we thank them for their performances.

🥣 WUN’s Jay Flanders is back with his monthly column → Tiny Kitchen Magic: Turkey Chili

🚧 The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will host a public meeting at the Community College of Rhode Island Newport Campus this evening from 6 pm to 7 pm to update the community on the construction of the Pell Bridge Ramps project and discuss what to expect this construction season.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

The 67th Annual Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade was held on Saturday, March 11, 2023.

Catch Up On All The Latest Headlines

📈 Popular Stories

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: A chance of rain, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 42. East wind 7 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Rain, mainly after 10pm. Low around 38. Breezy, with an east wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Gale Warning in effect from March 13, 08:00 PM EDT until March 15, 02:00 PM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: E wind 6 to 9 kt increasing to 10 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 kt. A chance of rain, mainly after 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: E wind 16 to 19 kt increasing to 19 to 22 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 kt. Rain, mainly after 10pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7 am | Sunset: 6:49 pm | 11 hours and 49 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:15 am & 12:44 pm | Low tide at 5:46 am & 5:44 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.1 days, 71% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Middletown: Middletown Senior Citizens Board of Directors at 2 pm

Newport: Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

🙏 Appreciate this newsletter and/or all of the news and journalism that we bring to WhatsUpNewp.com 24/7/365? You can support our efforts (and help us do a lot more of it) with a one-time, monthly, or annual contribution here. Thank you!

📲 Send us your tips, story ideas, photos, videos, and anything else you think we should know. Email: ryan@whatsupnewp.com. Text: 401-662-1653.