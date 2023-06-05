What's Up Today: Monday, June 5
11th Hour Racing Team completes podium in Aarhus In-Port Race
Good Morning! My name is Ryan Belmore and I’m the Owner and Publisher of What’sUpNewp and author of this newsletter, What’s Up Today - your daily guide to all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, & beyond.
Today is Monday, June 5, 2023. Here’s the latest;
⛵ The 11th Hour Racing Team finished in third place in the Aarhus In-Port Race on Sunday, extending its lead on the In-Port Race leaderboard by 2 points over rivals Team Malizia. Read More
⚾ Yandy Díaz’s sixth-inning RBI single turned into a two-run Little League homer, and the major league-best Tampa Bay Rays beat the sloppy Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Sunday. Read More
⛵ The tall ship Providence, which called Newport home for several years, will have a new home in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, this summer. Read More
👉 ICYMI: Here’s our weekly roundup of what’s on tap for road construction and closures.
🗓️ Hospitality Days return this weekend! For the first time since 2019, Newport County residents and employees of the hospitality industry are invited to visit 16 participating attractions in Newport and Bristol Counties from Saturday, June 10, through Monday, June 12. Read More
👉 Actor and writer Spalding Gray was born in Providence on this day in 1941. Gray was best known for the autobiographical monologues he wrote and performed as well as for his films including the critically acclaimed Swimming to Cambodia and Gray’s Anatomy. Read More
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: A chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 65. North wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
⛵ Marine Forecast
Today: N wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. A chance of showers, mainly between 9 am and 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NW wind around 6 kt, becoming W in the evening. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: NW wind 7 to 10 kt, becoming WSW in the afternoon. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms, also possible after 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:16 pm | 15 hours & 3 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:24 am & 9:46 pm | Low tide at 3:03 am & 2:41 pm
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 15.8 days, 99% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
7 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm
One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm
Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown, Town of at 7 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am
Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 3:15 pm, Middletown Town Council at 5 pm, Middletown School Committee at 5 pm
Newport: Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 2 pm, Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
This Day in RI History: June 5, 1941 – Actor Spalding Gray born in Providence
Iconic actor and writer
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Díaz’s RBI single turns into Little League homer, MLB-best Rays beat sloppy Red Sox 6-2
Yandy Díaz’s sixth-inning RBI single turned into a two-run Little League homer, and the major league-best Tampa Bay Rays beat the sloppy Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Sunday.
11th Hour Racing Team completes podium in Aarhus In-Port Race
11th Hour Racing Team takes third spot in Aarhus In-Port Race extending overall lead to two points in the In-Port Race Series leaderboard
Biotherm and WindWhisper are the winners on a day of comebacks in Aarhus
A great day of In Port racing in Aarhus highlighted by two comeback winners
🙏 Recent Local Obituaries
Captain Marshall T. Slayton, USN (Ret)
📈 Popular What’sUpNewp Stories
Here’s what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;
‘The Bells’ has been a trespassing magnet for years. Why is it still here?
Summer event calendar at Castle Hill Inn includes a Summer Solstice Clambake, Wood Fire BBQ, Beach Bonfires, and more
Here's how the BankNewport 10 Miler will impact traffic on June 4
Thompson Middle School Science Teacher Taylor Rock named Newport District Teacher of the Year
🗞️ Further Reading
Beyond Camelot: The Life and Legacy of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Exhibition (The Zebra Press)
Salve Regina students to visit United Nations in June for advocacy project (Salve)