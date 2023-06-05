Good Morning! My name is Ryan Belmore and I’m the Owner and Publisher of What’sUpNewp and author of this newsletter, What’s Up Today - your daily guide to all that’s happening, new, and to do in Newport, Rhode Island, & beyond.

Today is Monday, June 5, 2023. Here’s the latest;

⛵ The 11th Hour Racing Team finished in third place in the Aarhus In-Port Race on Sunday, extending its lead on the In-Port Race leaderboard by 2 points over rivals Team Malizia. Read More

⚾ Yandy Díaz’s sixth-inning RBI single turned into a two-run Little League homer, and the major league-best Tampa Bay Rays beat the sloppy Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Sunday. Read More

⛵ The tall ship Providence, which called Newport home for several years, will have a new home in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, this summer. Read More

👉 ICYMI: Here’s our weekly roundup of what’s on tap for road construction and closures.

🗓️ Hospitality Days return this weekend! For the first time since 2019, Newport County residents and employees of the hospitality industry are invited to visit 16 participating attractions in Newport and Bristol Counties from Saturday, June 10, through Monday, June 12. Read More

👉 Actor and writer Spalding Gray was born in Providence on this day in 1941. Gray was best known for the autobiographical monologues he wrote and performed as well as for his films including the critically acclaimed Swimming to Cambodia and Gray’s Anatomy. Read More

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: A chance of showers, mainly between 9am and 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 65. North wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Tomorrow: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

⛵ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until June 5, 08:00 AM EDT

Today: N wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. A chance of showers, mainly between 9 am and 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NW wind around 6 kt, becoming W in the evening. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: NW wind 7 to 10 kt, becoming WSW in the afternoon. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms, also possible after 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:16 pm | 15 hours & 3 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:24 am & 9:46 pm | Low tide at 3:03 am & 2:41 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 15.8 days, 99% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

7 pm: Adult Beginner Ballet and Stretch at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

🎶 Entertainment

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown, Town of at 7 pm

Little Compton: Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am

Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 3:15 pm, Middletown Town Council at 5 pm, Middletown School Committee at 5 pm

Newport: Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 2 pm, Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

Iconic actor and writer

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Yandy Díaz’s sixth-inning RBI single turned into a two-run Little League homer, and the major league-best Tampa Bay Rays beat the sloppy Boston Red Sox 6-2 on Sunday.

11th Hour Racing Team takes third spot in Aarhus In-Port Race extending overall lead to two points in the In-Port Race Series leaderboard

A great day of In Port racing in Aarhus highlighted by two comeback winners

🙏 Recent Local Obituaries

Captain Marshall T. Slayton, USN (Ret)

📈 Popular What’sUpNewp Stories

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;

🗞️ Further Reading

Beyond Camelot: The Life and Legacy of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis Exhibition (The Zebra Press)

Salve Regina students to visit United Nations in June for advocacy project (Salve)

Leave a comment