Monday, June 12, 2023

🥇 At the finish line of Leg 6 of The Ocean Race yesterday, the 11th Hour Racing Team and WindWhisper Racing earned some crucial wins.

For the 11th Hour Racing Team, this is the third leg win in a row for the team, having bagged consecutive first places in hometown Newport, Rhode Island, U.S., Aarhus, Denmark, and now The Hague. The 11th Hour Racing Team now leads on the overall leaderboard, two points ahead of Swiss rivals Team Holcim-PRB and six points ahead of German entry Team Malizia.

🍳 WUN’s Jay Flanders is back this month with another recipe: Scallops with Orange Balsamic Basil Sauce.

👉 WUN’s Thom Cahir caught up with artist Dawn Spears, Director of the Northeast Indigenous Arts Alliance, on Saturday at the annual Strawberry Thanksgiving presented by the Tomaquag Museum at the University of Rhode Island.

⚾ Kiké Hernández hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning and the scuffling Red Sox beat the New York Yankees 3-2 with the help of Torres’ late error.

🎾 The world’s top court tennis professionals will be gracing the court at the National Tennis Club at the International Tennis Hall of Fame in Newport for the 47th U.S. Professional Singles playing for the Schochet Cup. The event starts today and continues to Saturday, June 17th.

🆓 Today is the final day for Newport County residents and employees of the hospitality industry to take advantage of free admission at 16 attractions across Newport and Bristol Counties.

🍻 Ragged Island Brewing Company will host a free Summer Concert Series on their farm this summer! The fun begins with Pete Francis, a founding member of the band Dispatch, on June 24.

Credit: Ragged Island Brewing Company

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 10 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 61. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: S wind 5 to 8 kt. Scattered showers, mainly after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: ESE wind 7 to 10 kt. Showers are likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 am. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 60°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:19 pm | 15 hours & 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:26 am & 4:03 pm | Low tide at 9:35 am & 10:55 pm

Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.4 days, 37% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theatre: NEE JAM from 7 pm to 10 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Motion Avenue at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Middletown: Conservation Commission at 5:30 pm

Newport: Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: School Committee - District Building Committee at 9 am, Town Council at 6 pm

Tiverton: Town Council at 7 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

The Latest

Popular Stories on WUN

We published six stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday. Here’s what grabbed the most attention on our website;

