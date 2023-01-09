Good Morning! Today's newsletter is 807 words — a 4-minute read.

🍕 The former Panera Bread is becoming a pizzeria → Team at Giusto to open a neighborhood pizzeria in former Panera Bread

🍳 WUN columnist Jay Flanders is kicking off 2023 with an interesting recipe → Tiny Kitchen Magic: Goat Liver and Goat Cheese Ravioli with Pink Vodka Sauce

🚗 WUN columnist Gerry Goldstein explores the art of nicknames → In this work, the nickname’s a calling-card

⛵ The Ocean Race 2022-23 started this weekend in Alicante, Spain with the opening of Ocean Live Park and the first In-Port Races. Team Malizia took first place, 11th Hour Racing took 2nd in the In-Port Race, while WindWhipser won the VO65 In-Port Race. Read More The Ocean Race stops in Newport May 13 - 21.

⛪ The Catholic Diocese of Providence announced Sunday that St. Madeleine Sophie Parish in Tiverton will merge into St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Little Compton. (WPRI)

🎵 Singer, songwriter, and producer William Joseph Cowsill Jr. was born on this day ni 1948 in Middletown. Bill Cowsill was the eldest of seven siblings from the Newport-based family band The Cowsills, and also performed as a solo artist and produced several Canadian bands over the course of his career.

Today: A chance of showers, mainly before 9 am. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 43. Calm wind becoming northwest at 5 to 9 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming WNW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. A chance of showers, mainly before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind 6 to 8 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: WNW wind 6 to 10 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 45°F.

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:33 pm | 9 hours and 22 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:08 am & 9:32 pm | Low tide at 2:11 am & 3:03 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.6 days, 96% lighting.

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Middletown: Conservation Commission at 5:30 pm

Newport: School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth: School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 4 pm, Design Review Board at 7 pm, Free Public Library at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm

Tiverton: Planning Board at 3 pm, Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Library Trustees at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

We published 24 stories on our website over the weekend. Here’s a look at some of the headlines published since Friday’s newsletter.

Tiny Kitchen Magic: Goat Liver and Goat Cheese Ravioli with Pink Vodka Sauce

This Day in History: January 9, 1948 – Bill Cowsill born in Middletown

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Bills win for Hamlin and eliminate Patriots from playoffs

Sizzling Pastrnak’s hat trick sends Bruins past Ducks, 7-1

Cloudy Week Ahead: Rain and snow in the forecast for Newport

The Ocean Race: Malizia and WindWhisper score top points on opening weekend in Alicante

Lawrence scores 19 as UMBC takes down Bryant 81-73

18 famous actors and actresses that have ties to Newport

43 famous actresses from Rhode Island

31 famous actors from Rhode Island

Providence Restaurant Weeks returning January 8-23

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

