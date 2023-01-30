What's Up Today: Monday, January 30
A look at what's happening, new, and to do out there.
Good Morning! Today is Monday, January 30. Today is National Croissant Day, Martyrs’ Day, National Bible Day, and School Day of Non-Violence and Peace.
Today’s newsletter is 1,199 words - approximately a 6-minute read.
🍻 The Rhode Island Brewfest returned to the WaterFire Arts Center for two sold-out sessions on Saturday, January 28. Dozens of regional beer vendors were there providing samples of their products and more. Newport-area breweries were well represented at the Fest among them Ragged Island Brewing in Portsmouth, Reject’s Beer Co. in Middletown, as well as General’s Crossing, and Conanicut Brewing in Jamestown. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there -RI Brew Fest brings regional brewers and beer lovers to Waterfire Arts Center
🎭 WUN’s Frank O’Donnell catches up with Chris Swan, who is starring in Annie at PPAC this week - > What’s Up Interview: Meet Chris Swan, playing Daddy Warbucks in PPAC’s ‘Annie’
🔖 We’re just days away from an observance that usually slides by with only modest notice, so you know I’m not referring to the ballyhooed Feb. 2 appearance of a weather-predicting groundhog. WUN’s Gerry Goldstein with more → Gerry Goldstein: Courage, as inspired from on high
🏠 Sea View Villa, located at 333 Tuckerman Avenue in Middletown, recently sold for $15,000,000. As one of the first homes built on Easton’s Point, the iconic 8,105 sq. ft. home is set on almost four acres of captivating coastline on “the point.”
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 46. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain between 9 pm and 3 am. Increasing clouds, with a low of around 33. South wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 7 to 9 kt becoming NW after midnight. A slight chance of rain between 9 pm and 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: NNW wind 9 to 11 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 4:58 pm
High tide at 2:41 am & 3:04 pm | Low tide at 9:49 am & 8:22 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.7 days, 64% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
12 pm to 5 pm: Co-Work Mondays at The Huddle
5 pm to 7 pm: $1 Oysters in the Lobby Bar at Hotel Viking
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Tax Assessment Board of Review at 2 pm
Middletown: Middletown Senior Citizens Board of Directors at 2 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 7:15 pm
Newport: Newport School Committee at 5:15 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission at 10 am, Portsmouth School Committee - Finance Subcommittee at 2 pm
See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
We published 12 stories on What’sUpNewp over the weekend. Here’s a look at all of the latest headlines since our last newsletter;
Aho scores again, Hurricanes beat Bruins 4-1
Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL.
Bynum leads No. 23 Providence past Villanova 70-65
Jared Bynum scored 17 of his 19 points after halftime and hit a key jumper and two free throws late to help No. 23 Providence defeat Villanova 70-65 on Sunday.
RI Brew Fest brings regional brewers and beer lovers to Waterfire Arts Center
Sold out festival held in Providence Jan. 28
What’s Up Interview: Meet Chris Swan, playing Daddy Warbucks in PPAC’s ‘Annie’
Musical running through February 5
Jerry Frear: What does ‘practice’ mean in wellbeing
In the context of personal growth and development, practice refers to the specific actions and habits engaged on a regular basis in order to improve and achieve their goals. These habits can take different forms and be tailored to individual needs and interests.
Next Touro Synagogue Foundation talk explores portraits of Jews from 17th & 18th century Amsterdam
Dr. Baskind will present the work of Rembrandt, Bernard Picart, and several other artists who spent considerable time drawing and painting the Jewish residents of Amsterdam, both in the synagogue and as they went about their daily lives.
Tree & Open Space Commission to host Park Workshop
Residents Invited to Discuss Park Access, Safety with Community Police
Gerry Goldstein: Courage, as inspired from on high
We’re just days away from an observance that usually slides by with only modest notice, so you know I’m not referring to the ballyhooed Feb. 2 appearance of a weather-predicting groundhog.
Sea View Villa sells for $15 million
As one of the first homes built on Easton’s Point, the iconic 8,105 sq. ft. home is set on almost four acres of captivating coastline on “the point.”
Experience romance at Castle Hill Inn’s Valentine’s Day Dinner
The property’s culinary team has created a special four-course menu filled with splendors of romance
Theater Preview: ‘The Oldest Profession’ opening at Burbage Theater Company
Play about “five whores on a bench” running through February 19
❤️ Recent Local Obituaries
Colonel Burton C. Quist, USMC (Ret.)
📈 The Weekend’s Most-Read
Here’s what What’sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most over the weekend;
RI Brew Fest brings regional brewers and beer lovers to Waterfire Arts Center
Del's Lemonade franchise, a Middletown deli, a profitable sandwich shop, and other businesses that are currently for sale in Rhode Island
📖 Further Reading
East Bay: Common Fence Point: Grazing sheep, rotting fish preceded summer colony
ecoRI: Petition Calls for Gas-Powered Leaf Blowers to be Blown Out of Rhode Island
✌️We’ll See You Out There
Coming up on WUN-ON-ONE, our live virtual interview series;
Tuesday, January 31 at 9:30 am: Brad Read, Sail Newport and The Ocean Race Newport Stopover
Tuesday, January 31 at 12 pm: Dave Rosenberg, Newport Winter Festival
Wednesday, February 1 at 4 pm: Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong
Wednesday, February 15 at 10 am: Evan Smith, President & CEO of Discover Newport
Wednesday, February 15 at 3:30 pm: Jay Sweet and Dan Swain, Newport Festivals Foundation
Watch the interviews live as they happen, or anytime afterward, on our website. Have a question or comment for one of our guests, leave them in the comments below.
Thanks for waking up with What’sUpNewp.
- Ryan
What's Up Newp is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.