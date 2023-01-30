Good Morning! Today is Monday, January 30. Today is National Croissant Day, Martyrs’ Day, National Bible Day, and School Day of Non-Violence and Peace.

🍻 The Rhode Island Brewfest returned to the WaterFire Arts Center for two sold-out sessions on Saturday, January 28. Dozens of regional beer vendors were there providing samples of their products and more. Newport-area breweries were well represented at the Fest among them Ragged Island Brewing in Portsmouth, Reject’s Beer Co. in Middletown, as well as General’s Crossing, and Conanicut Brewing in Jamestown. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there -RI Brew Fest brings regional brewers and beer lovers to Waterfire Arts Center

🎭 WUN’s Frank O’Donnell catches up with Chris Swan, who is starring in Annie at PPAC this week - > What’s Up Interview: Meet Chris Swan, playing Daddy Warbucks in PPAC’s ‘Annie’

🔖 We’re just days away from an observance that usually slides by with only modest notice, so you know I’m not referring to the ballyhooed Feb. 2 appearance of a weather-predicting groundhog. WUN’s Gerry Goldstein with more → Gerry Goldstein: Courage, as inspired from on high

🏠 Sea View Villa, located at 333 Tuckerman Avenue in Middletown, recently sold for $15,000,000. As one of the first homes built on Easton’s Point, the iconic 8,105 sq. ft. home is set on almost four acres of captivating coastline on “the point.”

Sea View Villa. Contributed Photo.

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 7 to 9 kt becoming NW after midnight. A slight chance of rain between 9 pm and 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: NNW wind 9 to 11 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:58 am | Sunset: 4:58 pm

High tide at 2:41 am & 3:04 pm | Low tide at 9:49 am & 8:22 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 8.7 days, 64% lighting.

12 pm to 5 pm: Co-Work Mondays at The Huddle

5 pm to 7 pm: $1 Oysters in the Lobby Bar at Hotel Viking

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Jamestown: Jamestown Tax Assessment Board of Review at 2 pm

Middletown: Middletown Senior Citizens Board of Directors at 2 pm, Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 7:15 pm

Newport: Newport School Committee at 5:15 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission at 10 am, Portsmouth School Committee - Finance Subcommittee at 2 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

We published 12 stories on What’sUpNewp over the weekend. Here’s a look at all of the latest headlines since our last newsletter;

Aho scores again, Hurricanes beat Bruins 4-1

Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL.

Bynum leads No. 23 Providence past Villanova 70-65

Jared Bynum scored 17 of his 19 points after halftime and hit a key jumper and two free throws late to help No. 23 Providence defeat Villanova 70-65 on Sunday.

RI Brew Fest brings regional brewers and beer lovers to Waterfire Arts Center

Sold out festival held in Providence Jan. 28

What’s Up Interview: Meet Chris Swan, playing Daddy Warbucks in PPAC’s ‘Annie’

Musical running through February 5

Jerry Frear: What does ‘practice’ mean in wellbeing

In the context of personal growth and development, practice refers to the specific actions and habits engaged on a regular basis in order to improve and achieve their goals. These habits can take different forms and be tailored to individual needs and interests.

Next Touro Synagogue Foundation talk explores portraits of Jews from 17th & 18th century Amsterdam

Dr. Baskind will present the work of Rembrandt, Bernard Picart, and several other artists who spent considerable time drawing and painting the Jewish residents of Amsterdam, both in the synagogue and as they went about their daily lives.

Tree & Open Space Commission to host Park Workshop

Residents Invited to Discuss Park Access, Safety with Community Police

Gerry Goldstein: Courage, as inspired from on high

We’re just days away from an observance that usually slides by with only modest notice, so you know I’m not referring to the ballyhooed Feb. 2 appearance of a weather-predicting groundhog.

Sea View Villa sells for $15 million

As one of the first homes built on Easton’s Point, the iconic 8,105 sq. ft. home is set on almost four acres of captivating coastline on “the point.”

Experience romance at Castle Hill Inn’s Valentine’s Day Dinner

The property’s culinary team has created a special four-course menu filled with splendors of romance

Theater Preview: ‘The Oldest Profession’ opening at Burbage Theater Company

Play about “five whores on a bench” running through February 19

Here’s what What’sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most over the weekend;

Coming up on WUN-ON-ONE, our live virtual interview series;

Watch the interviews live as they happen, or anytime afterward, on our website. Have a question or comment for one of our guests, leave them in the comments below.

