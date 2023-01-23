Good Morning! Today is Monday, January 23.

🎶 Three legendary musicians came together for a special show at the Casino Theatre in Newport on Friday night before a near-sellout crowd. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there. Read More - Concert Recap and Photos: Chris Spedding Trio rocks Newport’s Casino Theatre

🇺🇦 A bipartisan delegation of U.S. senators, led by Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) returned from Ukraine on Saturday, where they met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to discuss ways to encourage Ukraine’s victory against Russia’s brutal and unjust invasion, and to coordinate about legal accountability for Russia’s war crimes. Read more - Senator Whitehouse visits Ukraine, joins bipartisan effort to hold Russia accountable for war crimes

❓ It was four years ago when the gas stopped flowing to thousands of Newport and Middletown households and businesses. The frigid temperatures forced many families to flee the island, pipes burst and local officials were searching for answers. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more - Gas Crisis: Can it happen again?

🆕 Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s who’s hiring right now - Now Hiring: 80+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area

🏃‍♂️ With wins over Prout and Chariho Friday night, the Portsmouth High School boys’ indoor track team made school history by posting its first undefeated regular season in the 25 years the program has been running. Portsmouth Times with more - Portsmouth boys’ indoor track team makes school history

🎹 Newport Public Schools is inviting the public to join them this Tuesday at 6:30 pm for the TMS Winter Collage Concert and Art Show at the Frank E. Thompson Middle School Cafetorium! The Thompson Middle School Band, Orchestra and Chorus will all perform and student artwork will be on display. Special guest Newport Mayor Xaykham Khamsyvoravong will make a presentation to the winner of the holiday greeting card artwork contest. Read More

🐕 It’s a tale that will make you smile. More than a year after their dog went missing, a Middletown family found her in St. Augustine, Florida. WPRI with the story - Middletown family’s lost dog found in FL one year later

🚆 At 10 am this morning, Governor McKee will join federal, state, and local officials to celebrate the opening and first day of service for the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center. This additional commuter rail station in Rhode Island will supplement three other stations (Providence, T.F. Green and Wickford Junction) serviced by the MBTA, with numerous stops in Massachusetts on the route to South Station in Boston. Read more about the project - New Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center to open on January 23

Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center

🏥 My wife and I spent Sunday with the American Red Cross being trained on Adult and Pediatric First Aid/CPR/AED. I highly recommend it. If you’re interested in something similar, the American Red Cross offers courses 100% online and in-person in Providence and West Greenwich. More details

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Rain likely before 3 pm, then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain between 3 pm and 5 pm, then snow likely after 5 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 41. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tonight: A chance of rain and snow before 9 pm, then a slight chance of snow between 9 pm and 10 pm. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low of around 30. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 42. West wind around 14 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from January 23, 04:00 AM EST until January 24, 07:00 AM EST

Today: N wind 9 to 12 kt becoming NW in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Rain is likely before 3 pm, then snow likely, possibly mixed with rain between 3 pm and 5 pm, then snow likely after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NW wind 11 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. A chance of rain and snow before 9 pm, then a slight chance of snow between 9 pm and 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: W wind around 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 4:49 pm

High tide at 8:43 am & 9:08 pm | Low tide at 1:53 pm & 2:47 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.4 days, 2% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

12 pm to 5 pm: Co-Work Mondays at The Huddle

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

🎶 Entertainment

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Town Council at 6 pm

Middletown: Town Council at 5 pm, Library Board of Trustees at 7:15 pm

Newport: City Council at 5:30 pm, School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Town Council at 6 pm, School Committee at 6 pm

Tiverton: Tax Assessment Board of Review at 10 am, Wastewater District at 5:30 pm, Harbor Commission at 7 pm, Town Council at 7 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

On What’sUpNewp

🆕 The Latest

Here’s a look at all of the latest headlines;

Bruins beat Sharks 4-0, extend winning streak to five games

Defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored highlight-reel goals, Linus Ullmark made 17 saves and the NHL-leading Boston Bruins beat the San Jose Sharks for the 11th straight time, 4-0 on Sunday night.

Coulibaly powers UMass Lowell to 98-79 victory over Bryant

Abdoul Karim Coulibaly finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds to power UMass Lowell to a 98-79 victory over Bryant on Sunday.

The Ocean Race: Team JAJO wraps up second place in VO65 class

Mirpuri Foundation Racing Team retires from leg one, leaving podium open to Austrian-Italian crew

Jerry Frear: What does self-care look like?

There are many different ways to do Self-care, and what works for one person may not work for another.

Read More on What'sUpNewp

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

Graciela Emerick: December 18, 1934 – January 19, 2023

Obituary: David E. Reid: February 25, 1943 – January 17, 2023

Obituary: Arthur J. Torres: May 24, 1944 – January 16, 2023

More Recent Obituaries

📈 Weekend’s Most-Read

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most over the weekend;

