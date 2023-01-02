Good Morning! Today's newsletter is 977 words — a wicked good 5-minute read.

🎉 Happy New Year to all of our readers! May this year be filled with health, happiness, and prosperity. May you all achieve your goals and make your dreams a reality. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead!

✨ The Reef in Newport is offering an array of delicious events for the month of January. Read More - The Reef’s January Events: Something for everyone to enjoy

🏫 The Middletown School Committee and Middletown Public Schools Building Committee will hold a joint meeting on Wednesday to discuss the school building program in the town and related matters. Read More

🐻‍❄️ WJAR with a report on the Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach → 19th annual Newport polar plunge donations will send two deserving kids to Disney

🦠 East Bay Community Action Program is among eight Rhode Island Community health centers are set to receive $2,086,664 in federal funding to increase access to vaccines and improve outreach to vulnerable communities. Read More

🚧 Beginning tomorrow, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation will make a series of additional changes to ease congestion caused by the reconstruction of the Pell Bridge Ramps in Newport, in order to improve traffic flows through the project. Read The Full Story

2022 was quite the year for What'sUpNewp. We published approximately 5,133 stories (that's an average of 14 stories a day) and reached 1,708,927 unique users. Both are the biggest numbers we've recorded in the last ten years.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Rain likely, mainly after 5 pm. Patchy fog before 2 pm, then patchy fog after 4 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 50. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tomorrow Night: Rain, mainly before 10 pm. Patchy fog. Low around 48. Southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: W wind 5 to 7 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of rain after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. Rain is likely, mainly after 5 pm. Patchy fog between 9 am and 11 am, then Patchy fog between noon and 2 pm, then Patchy fog after 4 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow Night: SW wind 12 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 27 kt. Rain, mainly before 10 pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 43°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:11 am | Sunset: 4:26 pm | 9 hours and 15 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:15 am & 4:36 pm | Low tide at 10:59 am & 9:54 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10.2 days, 79% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

No listings.

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

🎶 Entertainment

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

On What’sUpNewp

