❄️ Temperatures in many areas of the Northeast U.S. climbed to the mid-40s Fahrenheit on Sunday, a day after the region suffered through temperatures that plummeted into the negative teens and felt like minus 45 to minus 50 degrees with the wind chill.

Atop 6,288-foot Mount Washington in New Hampshire, the temperature rose to a relatively balmy 18 degrees (8 Celsius) a day after the actual temperature nosedived to minus 47 F (minus 44 C) and the wind chill was measured in excess of minus 108 degrees. Read More

🥶 A session between Newport City Councilors and area legislators was postponed Saturday because of the frigid temperatures, according to state Rep. Lauren Carson, D-Newport. She said the meeting had not yet been rescheduled. Read More

🇺🇸 Newport-based 11th Hour Racing Team pushed into the lead on leg 2 of The Ocean Race over the weekend. Read More

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here's a look at 100+ job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area

🏛️ Middletown Town Council is back at it tonight → What’s On The Agenda: Middletown Town Council meeting on Feb. 6.

🏫 As is, Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee → What’s On The Agenda: Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee meeting on Feb. 6

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 6, 01:00 PM EST until February 7, 03:00 AM EST

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N 12 to 17 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 kt. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 12 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: N wind 8 to 11 kt becoming E 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:51 am | Sunset: 5:07 pm

High tide at 8:09 am & 8:27 pm | Low tide at 1:15 am & 2:06 pm.

Moon: Full Moon. 15 days, 100% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

12 pm to 5 pm: Co-Work Mondays at The Huddle

5 pm to 7 pm: $1 Oysters in the Lobby Bar at Hotel Viking

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

🎶 Entertainment

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 9:30 am, Jamestown Town Council at 6 pm

Little Compton: Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am

Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm

Newport: Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Black History Month Newport: Places of Worship

The center of the African heritage community then and today is the church.

The Ocean Race: 11th Hour Racing Team and Team Malizia win the weekend

The rankings have flipped over the weekend with 11th Hour Racing Team jumping into the lead…

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Northeast temperatures soar a day after bone-numbing cold

Temperatures in many areas of the Northeast U.S. climbed to the mid-40s Fahrenheit on Sunday, a day after the region suffered through temperatures that plummeted into the negative teens and felt like minus 45 to minus 50 degrees with the wind chill.

Snacks and other food items banned in the US

Stacker explores snacks and other food items banned in the U.S. From tasty cheeses to the famed Scottish dish haggis, these 30 foods aren’t welcome in most of the United States.

Bruins rolling, rest of NHL making final push for playoffs

Bruce Cassidy’s Vegas Golden Knights lost eight of 10 games going into the All-Star break after leading the Pacific Division at the midway point of the NHL season.

Jerry Frear: What is an intention in personal growth

When it comes to growth, setting intentions is essential. It helps focus on what we want to achieve, and make progress towards the goals. Without intention, it is easy to get sidetracked and lose sight of what we truly want to accomplish.

The Ocean Race: Making the turn

Every boat in the fleet has gybed to the east, making miles towards Cape Town…

Now Hiring: 100+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area

Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.

Black History Month – Dr. Harriet Alleyne Rice: A native Newport Black History heroine that is largely unknown in the city of her birth

“Yes! I am Colored which is worse than any crime in this God blessed Christian country. My country tis of thee.”

Newport City Council/Legislators postpone legislative issues session

A session between Newport City Councilors and area legislators was postponed today because of the frigid temperatures, according to state Rep. Lauren Carson, D-Newport. She said the meeting had not yet been rescheduled.

Southcoast Health extends sponsorship of Aquidneck 10K

The fifth annual road race is scheduled for March 26th

What’s On The Agenda: Middletown Town Council meeting on Feb. 6

Among the items that will go before the Middletown Town Council is a resolution asking the General Assembly to enact legislation that would support a $190,000,000 General Obligation Bond.

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

Carol Elizabeth Sherman

April 13, 1957 – February 02, 2023

Fran Donnelly

January 10, 1945 – February 3, 2023

Robert ‘Eli’ Whitney

May 14, 1957 – January 26, 2023

📖 Further Reading

TravelAwaits: 15 Reasons You’ll Love This Quaint Rhode Island City This Winter

