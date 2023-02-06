What's Up Today: Monday, February 6
Good Morning! Today is Monday, February 6. Today’s newsletter is 1,299 words - approximately a 6-minute read.
❄️ Temperatures in many areas of the Northeast U.S. climbed to the mid-40s Fahrenheit on Sunday, a day after the region suffered through temperatures that plummeted into the negative teens and felt like minus 45 to minus 50 degrees with the wind chill.
Atop 6,288-foot Mount Washington in New Hampshire, the temperature rose to a relatively balmy 18 degrees (8 Celsius) a day after the actual temperature nosedived to minus 47 F (minus 44 C) and the wind chill was measured in excess of minus 108 degrees. Read More
🥶 A session between Newport City Councilors and area legislators was postponed Saturday because of the frigid temperatures, according to state Rep. Lauren Carson, D-Newport. She said the meeting had not yet been rescheduled. Read More
🇺🇸 Newport-based 11th Hour Racing Team pushed into the lead on leg 2 of The Ocean Race over the weekend. Read More
🏛️ Middletown Town Council is back at it tonight → What’s On The Agenda: Middletown Town Council meeting on Feb. 6.
🏫 As is, Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee → What’s On The Agenda: Newport School Committee – Ad Hoc School Building Committee meeting on Feb. 6
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a light northwest wind becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.
Tonight: Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 28. Blustery, with a north wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, with a high near 42. North wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 6, 01:00 PM EST until February 7, 03:00 AM EST
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N 12 to 17 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 kt. Cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: N wind 12 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 28 kt. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: N wind 8 to 11 kt becoming E 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:51 am | Sunset: 5:07 pm
High tide at 8:09 am & 8:27 pm | Low tide at 1:15 am & 2:06 pm.
Moon: Full Moon. 15 days, 100% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
12 pm to 5 pm: Co-Work Mondays at The Huddle
5 pm to 7 pm: $1 Oysters in the Lobby Bar at Hotel Viking
🎶 Entertainment
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 9:30 am, Jamestown Town Council at 6 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am
Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 6 pm
Newport: Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
❤️ Recent Local Obituaries
April 13, 1957 – February 02, 2023
January 10, 1945 – February 3, 2023
May 14, 1957 – January 26, 2023
📈 Sunday’s Most-Read
✌️We’ll See You Out There
