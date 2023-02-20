What's Up Today: Monday, February 20
The Station Fire 20 years later
Good Morning! Today is Monday, February 20 - Presidents Day. Today’s newsletter is 1,201 words - approximately a 6-minute read.
🙏 Today marks the twentieth anniversary of the Station Nightclub Fire, a tragedy that left an indelible scar on the psyche of many Rhode Islanders. In a state this small, if you didn’t know someone directly affected, chances are you know someone affected indirectly by the events that night. And while the scar may have faded, the wound still aches this time of year. The ripples of 100 souls lost and 230 more injured still cause waves of pain across the Ocean State. WUN’s Thom Cahir with more - February 20, 2023: The Station Fire 20 years later
👉 As suicide rates nudge upwards, the Rhode Island Department of Health is developing a suicide prevention plan, according to a leading suicide prevention advocate. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more - RI Department of Health begins developing suicide prevention plan amid new reports of a spike in mental health issues among teens
🎒 WUN’s Ken Abrams has a look with how to keep the kids busy this school vacation week - ‘Six Picks’ February school vacation week ideas for families
🎵 The 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival continues today. Here is today’s schedule.
🍔 The 6th Annual Newport Burger Bender Contest continues today and runs through Sunday. Dozens of chefs across Newport and Bristol counties are preparing delicious burgers. Read More
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of rain after 4am, mixing with snow after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. West wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island | List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: SW wind 7 to 9 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: W wind 5 to 7 kt, becoming NNE after midnight. A slight chance of rain after 4 am, mixing with snow after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:33 am | Sunset: 5:24 pm | 10 hours and 51 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:36 am & 7:59 pm | Low tide at 12:52 am & 1:38 pm.
Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
9 am to 12 pm: Winter Clay Camp at Newport Art Museum
9 am to 2 pm: Winter Arts Camp at Newport Art Museum
10am-2pm: Psychic Tarot Readings with Maribeth McNair, the Happy Medium
🎶 Entertainment
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Little Compton: Little Compton Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
What’sUpNewp published 24 stories yesterday; here’s a look at the latest news;
February 20, 2023: The Station Fire 20 years later
Friends, families, and survivors cope, but never completely heal
RI Department of Health begins developing suicide prevention plan amid new reports of a spike in mental health issues among teens
Suicide Crisis Lifeline: 988
Celtics stars Tatum and Brown put on quite an All-Star show
Best record in the NBA. A team that won the Eastern Conference and went to the NBA Finals last season. A pair of All-Stars, including the MVP. And a coach who isn’t an interim coach anymore.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Famous speeches from every US president
Stacker compiled a list of famous speeches from every U.S. president. Read on to understand these speeches and how they relate to particular moments in U.S. history.
Jerry Frear: What is mindfulness?
Mindfulness is a word that is thrown around a lot these days, but what exactly is it?
Motor Vehicle Accident on Burma Road sends multiple patients to hospital
Three patients were transported to area hospitals.
Croswell scores 21, No. 24 Providence edges Villanova 85-72
Ed Croswell scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and 24th-ranked Providence earned its 20th victory of the season, holding on for a 85-72 win over Villanova on Saturday.
Shed fire at Sunny Acres Mobile Home Park extends to sing-family dwelling
Portsmouth Fire Department responded to Sunny Acres Mobiel Home Park at 2:15 pm on Saturday.
12 teams and a packed house at Portsmouth History Trivia Night
Twelve teams participated with the “North Enders” (with teammates Jerry and Donna Macomber, Bob Hamilton, Lois Ryan, Anna Jones, and Dave Duggan) coming out on top closely followed by the “Quonset Hut *Killers*” and the “Locals”.
Double Trouble: Newport Playhouse to host auditions for ‘Run For Your Wife’
The play is a British farce that originally debuted in 1982 and will run from April 12 to May 24, 2023.
Wheelchair tennis star Vergeer, pioneer Draney join Hall
Wheelchair star Esther Vergeer and quad division pioneer Rick Draney were announced as the International Tennis Hall of Fame inductees for the Class of 2023 on Saturday.
‘Six Picks’ February school vacation week ideas for families
How to keep the kids busy this February vacation
US presidents who only served one term or less, ranked
Stacker analyzed how single-term U.S. presidents compare in the eyes of professional observers of the presidency, using C-SPAN’s June 2021 ranking of 44 U.S. presidents.
❤️ Recent Local Obituaries
Ronald Arthur Levesque
May 14, 1948 – February 15, 2023
