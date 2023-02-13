Good Morning! Today is Monday, February 13. Today’s newsletter is 1,312 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

🎉 Ry Smith, the local artist known for his colorful murals and “hit shingles,” is celebrating winning Fernet Branca’s New England coin design contest with a coin release party at Giusto, where he is also a bartender. WUN’s SarahMcClutchy with the story → Local artist Ry Smith wins Fernet-Branca Regional Coin Design Contest

🥗 WUN columnist Jay Flanders is back with his monthly recipe → Soy Lime Ginger Grain Salad

🥉 Newport-based 11th Hour Racing Team finished Leg 2 of The Ocean Race 2022-23 in third place. The only US entry in the five-boat IMOCA fleet completed the 6,514.01 nautical miles [7,565 mile or 12,175 kilometer] course from Mindelo, Cabo Verde, to Cape Town, South Africa, in 17 days, 20 hours, 35 minutes, and 40 seconds. Read More → 11th Hour Racing Team finished 3rd on Leg 2 of The Ocean Race

📚 Dr. Christopher de Vinck, a winner of two Christopher Awards celebrating authors examining the highest values of the human spirit, will present a free, public talk entitled “Things that Matter Most: Home, Friendship and Love,” when he visits Salve Regina University on Monday, February 13. More details

👏 After more than 50 years, Gary’s Handy Lunch permanently closed on Sunday. Happy retirement to Gary Hooks, and best of luck in the next chapter to all of the Hooks family. Thanks for the food and the memories.

Hooks family in front of Gary’s Handy Lunch on Sunday. Photo Credit: Gary’s Handy Lunch

✍️ Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area → Now Hiring: 115+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area.

❤️ Still, looking for inspiration on what to do on Valentine’s Day? Here are a few ideas → Spoil Your Significant Other: Valentine’s Day happenings in Newport County

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. North wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain between 1 am and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 36. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 49. Northwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island | List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: N wind 10 to 13 kt, decreasing to 7 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming WNW 8 to 13 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. A slight chance of rain between 1 am and 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: NW wind 12 to 15 kt, decreasing to 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 40°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:42 am | Sunset: 5:16 pm

High tide at 12:33 am & 12:58 pm | Low tide at 6:11 am & 6:08 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 21.5 days, 56% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

10 am to 5 pm: Community Mondays at The Huddle

5 pm to 7 pm: $1 Oysters in the Lobby Bar at Hotel Viking

For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.

🎶 Entertainment

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 11 am

Little Compton: Little Compton Beach Commission at 7 pm

Newport: Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 2:30 pm, Portsmouth School Committee - Equity Subcommittee at 3:30 pm, Portsmouth Water and Fire District at 5 pm, Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm, Portsmouth, Town of at 7 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, North Tiverton Fire District at 7 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 7 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

What’sUpNewp published 16 stories over the weekend; here’s a look at the latest news;

This is light, delicious, refreshing, and quite healthy.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Derrick White scored 23 points to help a shorthanded Boston team hold off Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies 119-109 on Sunday.

The Fernet-Branca Coin Release Party is scheduled for February 20th at Giusto and will feature prizes, merchandise, Fernet-Branca inspired menu and cocktails, and your chance to win a limited coin designed by Ry Smith.

Focus is now on two weeks of boat refit and preparation before departure on the longest leg in The Ocean Race history.

Photo finish into Cape Town sees top three boats within three miles

Stacker compiled a list of recipes from Rhode Island using Allrecipes.

Forgiveness is a powerful tool that can help individuals heal and grow.

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

January 27, 1945 – February 8, 2023

Stephen Hunter Garnett

January 7, 1928 – February 9, 2023

