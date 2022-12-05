Good Morning,

💧 Local, state, and federal leaders today will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Clean Water Act at Save The Bay in Providence.

🎅 Santa will begin visiting neighborhoods in Middletown this evening. It will take ten nights for Santa to make his way through the entire town. Here’s the schedule

🎅 Santa will be escorted by Newport’s Fire and Police Departments for his annual tour of Newport’s neighborhoods beginning tomorrow night. Read More

🎄 Don’t miss the King’s Park Tree Lighting this evening at 7 pm.

⚓ Coronet, with the help of tug Jaguar, is scheduled to leave IYRS around 8 am this morning, according to Mystic Seaport Museum. Her journey to Mystic Seaport Museum’s Henry B. du Pont Preservation Shipyard is expected to take up to 8 hours.

Coronet's arrival in Mystic will also be live-streamed on the Museum's Facebook Page and Instagram accounts. Updates will be posted throughout the day across the Museum's social channels prior to going live.

🎁 Carmella is back and “A Christmas Carol,” will never be the same again. Frank O’Donnell’s Christmas Carmella 2022 keeps the audience happy by delivering laughs throughout, and cannoli at the intermission from the comfortable and viewer-friendly venue of the Academy Players of Rhode Island’s home in Providence.

Frank O’Donnell is a WUN contributor. WUN’s Thom Cahir with the review - Theater Review: Academy Players bring the laughs in “Carmella”

🎸 This is one of those “see them now, before they blow up” moments… happening Thursday, December 8 when Laden Valley, an up-and-coming Newport band plays a hometown gig at Top of Pelham. They’re even bringing an internationally known star along for the show.

Fellow Newporter Elizabeth Beisel, best known as a medalist in Olympic swimming, will be sitting in with the band on violin. She’s an accomplished musician in addition to her aquatic feats.

WUN’s Ken Abrams with more - What’s Up Interview: Dave Sarazen of Laden Valley, playing Top of Pelham on Dec. 8

Laden Valley

Weather

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 49. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 42. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow Night: Showers likely before 8 pm, then rain, mainly after 8 pm. Low around 48. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: SE wind 6 to 10 kt. A slight chance of showers after 4 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow Night: ESE wind 7 to 9 kt. Rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 52°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 19 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:32 am & 5:52 pm | Low tide at 11:52 am & 11:05 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11.8 days, 90% lighting.

What’s Up Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Jamestown: Town Council at 5:30 pm

Little Compton: Pension Committee at 9 am

Middletown: Planning Board at 3:15 pm, Town Council at 6 pm

Newport: Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Planning Board at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Design Review Board at 7 pm, Free Public Library at 7 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

