🎉 New Year’s Eve in Newport promises to be a festive and exciting celebration filled with a variety of events for all ages. Here’s a look at what’s up around Newport → What’s Up on New Year’s Eve in Newport

🥳 It won’t be just another New Year’s Eve at local music venues this year. For many party-goers, it will be the first NYE out since the pandemic began. We’ve put together a special list of shows featuring some of the best local bands around → Six Picks NYE: Local bands playing around RI on New Year’s Eve 2022

⛸️ Disney On Ice returns to Providence this week, the first time since 2019. The will run at The Amp from December 28 through January 2. Read More

🎄 Meanwhile down in Connecticut this weekend, Cirque Dreams Celebration is set to dazzle Mohegan Sun Arena with its acclaimed and whimsical holiday spectacular. Read More

🎵 The Collaborative, a Warren-based arts nonprofit, will be hosting Jodie Treloar Sampson and The Glare at Collaborative Studio on December 29.

🐻‍❄️ The first day of 2023 will be special for many reasons. For one group of brave souls, they will head to the ocean for a great cause while helping two local kids who are battling life-threatening illnesses. Read More → A Wish Come True will host its 19th Annual Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach on New Year’s Day

🚧 The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA) have released their weekly schedule of road work and lane closures, here’s what’s on their schedule.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 32. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. West wind 6 to 9 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Marine Forecast

Today: WSW wind around 8 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 5 to 8 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 45°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:10 am | Sunset: 4:21 pm | 9 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:53 am & 10:22 pm | Low tide at 2:51 am & 3:52 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3 days, 10% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government