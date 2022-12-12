Good Morning,

❄️ Snow that fell overnight has caused a few delays across Rhode Island this morning, here’s the list → List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

🚴‍♂️ If you use the East Bay Bike Bath for your commute or enjoyment, take note that there’s some tree work being done this week that will limit some access.

👉 The new Newport City Council will host its first Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday night, here’s what’s on the docket.

🎤 Guest speaker and distinguished scholar, Dr. Paul Finkelman, will present a talk titled “Jews, Slavery, and the Meaning of Freedom” on Thursday night as part of the Touro Synagogue Foundation’s programming.

🎶 A big weekend of music is ahead at The JPT as the John Pizzarelli Trio takes. the state on Friday and Eileen Ivers brings A Joyful Christmas to the stage on Saturday.

🎄 Christmas In Newport on Friday announced the winners for the 2022 Christmas in Newport doorway decorating contest.They are as follows:

Grand Prize------Clarke Cooke House, 26 Bannister's Wharf,-----Betsy Ray

Inns------1st Place------Francis Malbone House 392 Thames St--------Will Dewey

Restaurants

1st Place---WhiteHorse Tavern, 26 Marlborough St------Jared LaPlante

2nd Place---Bouchards, 505 Thames St

Commercial

1st Place---Meeka Fine Jewelry, 33 Franklin St---Katie Graybill

2nd Place-----Studio 59, 138 Spring St----Diana Szapay

3rd PLace-----Style Newport, 491 Thames St------Karen King

Honorable Mention---Royal Male, 104 Spring St

Residential

1st Place-----46 Church St-------Nadia Rego

2nd Place------59 Kay St---Donna and Gillian Boulay

3rd Place------12 Sunshine Ct---Alicia and Brian McGowan

Honorable Mention---47 Poplar St----Ann C. Souder

Honorable Mention---38 Second St---Elizabeth J. Green

Honorable Mention -----15 Third St----- David Bertolini

Honorable Mention----57 Ayrault St

Special--Honorable Mention---Boys and Girls Club, 95 Church St----Stacey Gonsalves

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Cloudy through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 37. North wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from December 12, 04:00 AM EST until December 12, 07:00 PM EST

Today: N wind 12 to 14 kt, with gusts as high as 23 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind 8 to 10 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:09 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 15 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:14 am & 10:47 pm | Low tide at 3:09 am &. 4 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18.2 days, 87% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

City & Government

Jamestown: Tax Assessment Board of Review at 2 pm, Town Council at 6 pm

Middletown: Planning Board at 3:15 pm

Newport: Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Historic District Commission at 6 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Bristol Ferry Town Common Committee at 2:15 pm, Town Council at 7 pm

Tiverton: Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Library Trustees at 7 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

Tree work will limit access to some portions of the East Bay Bike Path in Warren beginning Dec. 12

New Newport City Council will host its first regular meeting on Dec. 14, here’s what’s on the docket

Touro Synagogue Foundation talk to address Jews and Slavery in early Newport

John Pizzarelli Trio to perform at The JPT on December 16

‘Eileen Ivers: A Joyful Christmas’ coming to The JPT on Dec. 17

Further Reading