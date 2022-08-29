Good Morning, today is Monday, August 29.

⚓ On this day in 1778, the First Rhode Island Infantry regiment defeated three assaults by British Troops at the Battle of Rhode Island.

⚓ Join The Ravers for the final night of Middletown's Monday Night Beach Concert Series from Second Beach this evening from 6-9 pm. After The Ravers wrap-up, a fireworks display is planned.

⚓ The second half of the 2022 Cruise Ship season kicks off today with the arrival of the Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew). 47 ships are scheduled to visit between today and November 7.

⚓ A federal court decision in the American Trucking Association’s lawsuit against the state of Rhode Island for what it claims are unconstitutional truck-only tolls for out-of-state tractor trailers is expected in September. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more - Court to rule on truck tolls in September

⚓ Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea joins What’sUpNewp today at 3 pm for a live virtual video conversation about her run for Governor.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 71. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

7-Day weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 9 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:08 am | Sunset: 7:23 pm | 13 hours & 15 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:48 am & 10 pm | Low tide at 3:14 am & 3:26 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1.5 days, 3% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm

Second Beach: The Ravers from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Laughter for Locals with the Bit Players at 8 pm

