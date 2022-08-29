What's Up Today: Monday, August 29
Gubernatorial candidate Nellie Gorbea joins What'sUpNewp today for a conversation.
Good Morning, today is Monday, August 29.
⚓ On this day in 1778, the First Rhode Island Infantry regiment defeated three assaults by British Troops at the Battle of Rhode Island.
⚓ Join The Ravers for the final night of Middletown's Monday Night Beach Concert Series from Second Beach this evening from 6-9 pm. After The Ravers wrap-up, a fireworks display is planned.
⚓ The second half of the 2022 Cruise Ship season kicks off today with the arrival of the Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew). 47 ships are scheduled to visit between today and November 7.
⚓ A federal court decision in the American Trucking Association’s lawsuit against the state of Rhode Island for what it claims are unconstitutional truck-only tolls for out-of-state tractor trailers is expected in September. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more - Court to rule on truck tolls in September
⚓ Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea joins What’sUpNewp today at 3 pm for a live virtual video conversation about her run for Governor.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 71. South wind 6 to 9 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 9 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:08 am | Sunset: 7:23 pm | 13 hours & 15 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:48 am & 10 pm | Low tide at 3:14 am & 3:26 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1.5 days, 3% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
10 am to 2 pm: Free tours of the Eisenhower House
1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
2 pm to 6 pm: Miantonomi Summer Market at Miantonomi Park
2 pm to 6 pm: Miantonomi Park Memorial Tower open for tours
5 pm: Dr. Michael Fine Signs Rhode Island Stories at Charter Books
6 pm to 9 pm: Middletown’s Monday Night Beach Concert Series featuring The Ravers at Second Beach
8 pm: Laughter for Locals with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Celtica: Music Bingo at 7:30 pm
Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mike Milazzo at 4:30 pm, Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 8 pm
One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 10 pm
Second Beach: The Ravers from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
The Firehouse Theater: Laughter for Locals with the Bit Players at 8 pm
City & Government
Little Compton: Recreation Committee at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Library Trustees Board Personnel Subcommittee at 11 am, Town Council at 6 pm
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
The Latest from WUN
This Day In Newport History – August 29, 1778: Battle of Rhode Island
Here are the 47 cruise ships that are currently scheduled to visit Newport, August 29 – November 7
Paredes hits 2 homers over Green Monster, Rays beat Sox 12-4
Texas Corinthian Yacht Club respectfully repeats as Grandmasters Team Race Champions
Nellie Gorbea will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual conversation on Monday
National Association of Marine Surveyors will host its 2022 New England Fall Conference in Newport
Obituary: Walter L. Frazier Jr.
