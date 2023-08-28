Good Morning! Today is Monday, August 28.

🎥 On this day in 1987, film director, screenwriter, and actor John Huston died in Middletown, from pneumonia as a complication of lung disease. Huston was in Rhode Island and rented a home in Middletown for his work as producer and co-writer of Mr. North (1998), the last film he would ever work on.

🥑 WUN recipe columnist Jay Flanders is back this month with another delicious recipe - Tiny Kitchen Magic: Guacamole Edition!

👉 Today is the last Mondays in Miantonomi of the 2023 summer season!

🎶 The Town of Middletown will wrap up its Monday Night Series at Second Beach with a performance by The Ravers. from 6 pm to 9 pm.

🆕 Democratic candidate Don Carlson has dropped out of Rhode Island’s 1st Congressional District race. He has thrown his support behind Sandra Cano. Note that Carlson will still appear on your September 6 primary ballot.

🗳️ Rhode Island Voter Turnout: As of 4:45 pm on Friday, 4,928 Rhode Islanders have already voted in the September 5 Special Primaries, according to the Secretary of State’s Voter Turnout Tracker. That’s approximately a 1.3% voter turnout thus far.

2,450 have voted by mail ballot and 2,478 by early in-person voting - including 1,047 in Newport County - 249 total votes in Newport, 247 in Portsmouth, 192 in Middletown, 174 in Jamestown, 132 in Tiverton, and 53 in Little Compton. View a sample ballot, find your polling place, and read more about the upcoming elections here.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, it is mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Patchy fog after 10 p.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 63. East wind around seven mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%—new precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Forecast: 7-Day Weather | 3-day Surf

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SE 5 to 8 kt in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: ESE wind around 6 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 2 am. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:07 am | Sunset: 7:25 pm | 13 hours and 18 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:48 am & 6:21 pm | Low tide at 11:21 am.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.1 days, 86% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, The Naticks at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Club Rejects from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Second Beach: The Ravers from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm

Newport: Newport School Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Zoning Board of Review at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 6:15 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Housing Authority at 5:30 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 6 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 6 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Tuesday, Aug. 29: American Constitution

Thursday, Aug. 31: American Star & Caribbean Princess

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Popular Stories

The Latest

