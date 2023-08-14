Good Morning! Today is Monday, August 14. Today’s newsletter is 979 words, approximately a 5-minute read.

⚓ Today is Victory Day in the state of Rhode Island. WPRI has a good look at why Rhode Island is the only state that celebrates Victory Day.

⚓ Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the 18 homes that changed hands in Newport County last week.

⚓ Newport City Council will host a workshop on Thursday regarding “Strategic Plan Consultant,” according to a meeting notice published by the City Clerk today. The meeting will take place at 5:30 pm in the Conference Hall at Innovate Newport.

What’sUpNewp followed up with Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong for more background on the reason for the workshop.

“Earlier this year the Newport City Council made updating its Strategic Plan (last done in 2017) a priority,” Mayor Xay told What’sUpNewp. “The Council then selected Raftelis, to help us craft the plan through a process that will include public engagement and feedback”. Mayor Xay continued, “This session will be the Council’s first meeting with the consultant to discuss the process we’ll be going through and to answer any preliminary questions. Because of its significance, we wanted to hold a special workshop to focus on it”.

⚓ The cult classics continue at The JPT on Wednesday night as we partner with The JPT to host a screening of Point Break (1991). The evening will include live music by We Own Land and our friends from Rejects Beer Co. will be in the house.

⚓ Last night’s sunset at Second Beach was spectacular! Check out our Instagram page for more photos and videos.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:53 am | Sunset: 7:46 pm | 13 hours and 53 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:20 am & 7:46 pm | Low tide at 1:14 am & 12:28 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.3 days, 5% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Firehouse Theatre: Laughter For Locals at 8 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Motion Avenue at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Yacht Club Rejects from 8 pm to 11 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques at 9 pm

Perro Salado: John Monllos from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

There are no public meetings scheduled today.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

What’s Up This Week

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Thursday, August 17: American Star

Friday, August 18: American Eagle

