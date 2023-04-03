Good Monday Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,111 words - a 6-minute read.

👉 The 12th Annual Newport Daffodil Days kicked off on Sunday, April 2 at Bannister’s Wharf with an opening ceremony, which included a musket fire and a garland of daffodils cut by Miss Daffodil and Mayor Xay. Read More → Photo Gallery: Newport Daffodil Days Opening Ceremonies

Photo Credit: Bill Peresta

🍦 Between 12 pm – 8 pm today, head to Ben & Jerry’s at 359 Thames Street and celebrate Free Cone Day in the tastiest way possible….with free cups and cones of your favorite ice cream to once again say “thank you”!

📸 WUN’s Ken Abrams was on hand at the Greenwich Odeum on Saturday night at The English Beat took the state → Concert Recap and Photos: The English Beat bring ska power to the Odeum

🚨 Portsmouth Police Detective Division and the Portsmouth Police Accident Reconstruction Unit are investigating a fatal accident that involved a vehicle striking a residence on Anthony Road in Portsmouth. Portsmouth Police and Portsmouth Fire Departments responded to 1127 Anthony Road at approximately 10:56 am on Sunday. The operator of the vehicle sustained severe injuries and was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Newport Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries. The operator was the lone occupant of the vehicle. The residence was occupied at the time of the incident however none of the residents were injured.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. South wind 9 to 14 mph.

Small Craft Advisory in effect from April 3, 12:00 PM EDT until April 3, 10:00 PM EDT

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 9 to 14 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 8 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

Sunrise: 6:24 am | Sunset: 7:12 pm | 12 hours and 47 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:59 am & 7:15 pm | Low tide at 12:15 am & 12:45 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.8 days, 91% lighting.

Newport Daffodil Days Festival

11 am to 5 pm: Winery Tours at Newport Vineyards

12 pm to 8 pm: Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s on Thames Street

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:05 pm

Little Compton: Little Compton Pension Committee at 9 am, Little Compton Agricultural Conservancy Trust at 7 pm

Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm

Newport: Newport Canvassing Authority at 11:30 am, Newport Planning Board at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - Policy Subcommittee at 11 am, Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Photo Credit: Bill Peresta

Spring has arrived in Newport, and with it comes the 12th Annual Newport Daffodil Days celebration!

“Mira Mira is the kind of buddy you want around you. Super affectionate, looks up to you for guidance and will always want to be by your side”

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Charlie Coyle scored the game-winning shootout goal as the Boston Bruins recovered from blowing a 3-0 lead to beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 for its 60th win of the season.

The Red Sox know scoring nine runs in every game is satisfying — though not sustainable.

The proposal by the Newport City Council to increase parking fees from $1.25/hour to $4/hour (a more than 300% increase) in high traffic areas, and extending the paid parking season from March to November, is a misguided attempt to generate revenue for the city.

Providence suspended guard Alyn Breed after he was charged with pointing a gun at his girlfriend and other crimes over the weekend.

Leg 3 win for Team Malizia pulls team up to second place on race leaderboard

It’s a well-earned win for a resilient team who outsailed and outlasted the competition on the longest leg in race history.

Sold out April 1 show from iconic UK band

Lamont Butler hit the biggest shot in San Diego State history, putting the Aztecs in the national championship game for the first time.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Rhode Island using data from AAA.

He purchased his winning ticket at Cumberland Farms located at 30 Sparks Ave. in Nantucket.

