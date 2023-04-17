What's Up Today: Monday, April 17
Plus: What’s Up Interview: Singer Joan Osborne coming to the Greenwich Odeum on April 22 | More than 3000 Runners take part in Newport Rhode Races Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K
🎉 Best of luck to everyone participating in the Boston Marathon this morning. Looking at the entry list, there are approximately 25 folks from Newport County participating in the race. Find a runner here.
👏 Speaking of running - more than 3,000 participated in the Newport Rhode Races Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5k on Saturday. Here’s a look at the winners.
🎶 WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with singer Joan Osborne ahead of her upcoming performance at the Greenwich Odeum. Read the interview.
🆕 Jamestown businessman Don Carlson announced Sunday he is jumping into the Democratic primary to replace outgoing Congressman David Cicilline. WPRI has the story.
🍽️ Newport Restaurant Week is well underway and continues through Sunday! Find a list of the 50+ participating restaurants, and their offers, here.
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Showers likely, mainly after 1 pm. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 53. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Areas of fog before 10 pm. Otherwise, cloudy during the early evening, then gradually clearing, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 11 mph.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from April 18, 11:00 AM EDT until April 18, 05:00 PM EDT
Today: E wind 8 to 11 kt becoming SSE in the afternoon. Showers are likely, mainly between 1 pm and 3 pm. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind around 10 kt. A slight chance of showers before 7 pm. Areas of fog before 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: SW wind 11 to 14 kt increasing to 14 to 17 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 47°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:02 am | Sunset: 7:27 pm | 13 hours and 25 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:16 am & 6:42 pm | Low tide at 12:13 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.2 days, 12% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
10 am to 5 pm: National Mustang Day Discount at Newport Car Museum
11 am to 5 pm: Winery Tours at Newport Vineyards
5 pm to 9 pm: Half-Priced Wine Nights at Stoneacre Brasserie
🎶 Entertainment
The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm
The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm
Newport: Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - Personnel Subcommittee at 6 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 6 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
We published 19 stories over the weekend on WhatsUpNewp.com; here’s a look at the latest;
More than 3000 Runners take part in Newport Rhode Races Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K
Top finishes included a new women’s half marathon course record set by Alexandra Roll
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Boston Marathon poses new challenge for Kipchoge: slow down
World record-holder Eliud Kipchoge has the speed to outclass the rest of the field when he makes his Boston Marathon debut on Monday.
Whitlock, Turner help Red Sox make short work of Angels, 2-1
Garrett Whitlock threw seven innings of one-run ball, Justin Turner hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Sunday in a game that lasted just under two hours.
Public invited to screening of award-winning climate change documentary ‘Beyond Zero’ at Salve Regina University
Presented by the university’s master’s degree program in leadership and dynamics practice together with sponsorship from the Boston chapter of Conscious Capitalism, the event opens with an introduction at 5 p.m., followed by the screening at 6 p.m., after which a discussion and audience Q&A will be held at 7:20 p.m.
What’s Up Interview: Singer Joan Osborne coming to the Greenwich Odeum on April 22
New album on the way from Grammy-nominated artist known for rock anthem “One of Us” and more
This Day In History - April 15, 1786: Walter Channing born in Newport
