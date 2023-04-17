Good Monday Morning! Today’s newsletter is 949 words - a 5-minute read.

🎉 Best of luck to everyone participating in the Boston Marathon this morning. Looking at the entry list, there are approximately 25 folks from Newport County participating in the race. Find a runner here.

👏 Speaking of running - more than 3,000 participated in the Newport Rhode Races Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5k on Saturday. Here’s a look at the winners.

🎶 WUN’s Ken Abrams caught up with singer Joan Osborne ahead of her upcoming performance at the Greenwich Odeum. Read the interview.

🆕 Jamestown businessman Don Carlson announced Sunday he is jumping into the Democratic primary to replace outgoing Congressman David Cicilline. WPRI has the story.

🍽️ Newport Restaurant Week is well underway and continues through Sunday! Find a list of the 50+ participating restaurants, and their offers, here.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Special Weather Statement

Today: Showers likely, mainly after 1 pm. Areas of fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 53. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming south in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Areas of fog before 10 pm. Otherwise, cloudy during the early evening, then gradually clearing, with a low around 49. Southwest wind around 11 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from April 18, 11:00 AM EDT until April 18, 05:00 PM EDT

Today: E wind 8 to 11 kt becoming SSE in the afternoon. Showers are likely, mainly between 1 pm and 3 pm. Areas of fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind around 10 kt. A slight chance of showers before 7 pm. Areas of fog before 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: SW wind 11 to 14 kt increasing to 14 to 17 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 47°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:02 am | Sunset: 7:27 pm | 13 hours and 25 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:16 am & 6:42 pm | Low tide at 12:13 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.2 days, 12% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6:30 pm

Middletown: Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm

Newport: Newport School Committee - Ad Hoc School Building Committee at 5:30 pm, Newport Energy and Environment Commission at 6:30 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee - Personnel Subcommittee at 6 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 7 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Open Space Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Town Council at 6 pm, Tiverton Library Trustees at 7 pm, Tiverton Harbor Commission at 7 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

We published 19 stories over the weekend on WhatsUpNewp.com; here’s a look at the latest;

Top finishes included a new women’s half marathon course record set by Alexandra Roll

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

World record-holder Eliud Kipchoge has the speed to outclass the rest of the field when he makes his Boston Marathon debut on Monday.

Garrett Whitlock threw seven innings of one-run ball, Justin Turner hit a two-run homer and the Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 on Sunday in a game that lasted just under two hours.

Presented by the university’s master’s degree program in leadership and dynamics practice together with sponsorship from the Boston chapter of Conscious Capitalism, the event opens with an introduction at 5 p.m., followed by the screening at 6 p.m., after which a discussion and audience Q&A will be held at 7:20 p.m.

New album on the way from Grammy-nominated artist known for rock anthem “One of Us” and more

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

Gene Francis Bucci

Inez J. Saunders

📈 Popular Stories

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;

🗞️ Further Reading

WPRI: Jamestown businessman Don Carlson joins race for Cicilline seat

Department of Justice: Three Rhode Island Fisherman Among Seven Charged with Tax Evasion and Failing to File Returns

WPRI: Maryellen Goodwin, longtime RI senator, dies at 58

WPRI: Campsite possible starting point of Exeter brush fire

WJAR: Boston marathon bombing survivor reflects on 10 years since attack