⚓ On this day in 1794, Commodore Matthew Calbraith Perry was born in Rhode Island. A member of the Perry family naval dynasty and often called the ‘Father of the Steam Navy,’ Perry is best known for leading two expeditions to Japan in 1853 and 1854.

👉 On this day in history in 1987, Rose Island Lighthouse was added to the National Register of Historic Places. Constructed in 1870, Narragansett Bay’s iconic Rose Island Lighthouse was built on top of a bastion of Fort Hamilton.

🌞 Tired of being couped up all winter? Want to get the kids off their screens? Well, WUN’s Ken Abrams has got a few ideas on how to keep busy for school vacation week → ‘Six Picks+’ family fun in RI for April school vacation week.

🏆 With a win over the Flyers on Sunday, the Boston Bruins broke the NHL single-season wins record.

💰 Newport City Council will host a workshop today at 5:30 pm on “Budget Overview and General Fund Revenues”.

🚧 On Thursday night the Rhode Island Department of Transportation will open a new dedicated on-ramp from JT Connell Highway northbound onto Route 138 West toward the Pell Bridge. The change will reduce congestion and make it easier for drivers coming from Downtown Newport to merge onto Route 138.

🌟 The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County has announced that it has earned the top BrightStars rating – five stars – from the Rhode Island Association for the Education of Young Children (RIAEYC), making it the only childcare center in Newport County for all kids ages 5 to 12 to achieve this designation to date.

⚠️ Take Note: Rhode Races Newport returns this Saturday with a Marathon, Half Marathon, 5k, and Beach Mile. At Easton’s Beach, the Marathon will start at 7:30 a.m., the Half Marathon will start at 8:00 a.m. and the 5k will follow at 8:30 am. Read More Here

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low of around 42. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Southwest wind 6 to 15 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: W wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SSW 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 7 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: W wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SW 10 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 43°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:13 am | Sunset: 7:19 pm | 13 hours and 6 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:36 am & 11:57 pm | Low tide at 4:48 am & 4:40 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 18.7 days, 84% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

The Fastnet Pub: The Ubiquitones at 10 pm

The Fifth Element: The Groove Merchants from 7 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Newport: City Council at 5:30 pm

Portsmouth: Town Council at 6 pm

Tiverton: Historical Cemeteries Commission at 6 pm, Town Council at 6 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

We published 30 stories on WhatsUpNewp.com over the weekend; here’s a look at the latest;

This week, it’s sesame-crusted seared tuna with a spicy hoisin sauce

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

David Pastrnak posed with the puck he used to score his 60th goal of the season in front of the whiteboard in the locker room that had “63 WINS” written in blue marker.

Triston Casas homered and hit an RBI double as the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Payton Pritchard finished with his first career triple-double with 30 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists and the Boston Celtics beat the Atlanta Hawks 120-114 on Sunday in a matchup of mostly reserves in the regular-season finale for both teams.

A statewide roundup of things to do with the kids this week!

Pavel Zacha scored twice in the the first five minutes, and the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins held on to beat the New Jersey Devils 2-1 for their fifth straight victory and their 12th in 13 tries.

Rafael Devers homered twice, including his fifth career grand slam, and drove in five runs to lead the Boston Red Sox over the Detroit Tigers 14-5 on Saturday.

They’re reopening, several as nonprofits, offering a mom-and-pop experience at a far lower cost than corporate-owned resorts.

In spectacular fashion 20,000 rubber ducks will be released en masse off the Westerly-Pawcatuck Bridge for an amazing race down the Pawcatuck River.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County Achieves the Coveted Five-Star BrightStars Rating

Like Halloween and Christmas, today’s Easter traditions are a blend of Christian and non-Christian influences.

Sam Hauser scored a career-high 26 points and the Boston Celtics cruised past the Toronto Raptors 121-102 on Friday night.

UConn guard Jordan Hawkins announced Friday that he will leave college and enter the NBA draft.

“We all have a responsibility to work towards a future where Newport affirms everyone, especially those experiencing the most oppression.”

With the opening of the new ramp, RIDOT will remove the traffic signal for the right turn onto Route 138 West, which had been in place temporarily through the winter.

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

September 09, 1943 – April 07, 2023

🗞️ Further Reading

East Bay Times: Wide range of increases in property values under Portsmouth reval

WPRI: Crews respond to garage fire in Middletown

