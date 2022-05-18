What's Up Today: May 18
Good Morning, today is Wednesday, May 18!
🌊 Today is the opening day of the Wednesday farmers market on Memorial Boulevard. The market runs every Wednesday from 2 pm to 6 pm through October 26.
Weather
Today - Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight - A chance of rain, mainly after 4 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.
Marine Forecast
Today - WNW wind 7 to 9 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. A chance of rain, mainly after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 52°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:22 am | Sunset: 8:01 pm | 14 hours & 38 minutes of sun.
High tide at 10:17 am & 10:41 pm | Low tide at 3:51 am & 3:33 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16.9 days, 95% lighting.
Things To Do
2 pm to 6 pm –Aquidneck Growers Market on Memorial Blvd. 4:30 pm –Live From The Loading Dock: Dave Zinno Quintet at MLK Center 6 pm –Music Appreciation Series with Dr. Edward Markward: John Adams- Nixon in China at Redwood Library 6:30 pm –Newport Out Bookclub at The Huddle 7:45 pm –Adult Ballroom Dance Class at Island Moving Co. For more events and things to do, visit ourevents calendar .
Entertainment
Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center:Hello, Bookstore presented with Charter Books at 4:30 pm,Downton Abbey 2: A New Era Early Access at 7 pm
Landing: John Erikson at 5 pm
MLK Center: Dave Zinno Quintet at 4:30 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
Stoneacre Garden: Los Duderinos from 8:30 pm to 11 pm
Government
Jamestown –Jamestown Beavertail State Park Advisory at 2:30 pm,Jamestown Tree Preservation & Protection at 6:30 pm,Jamestown Planning Commission at 7 pm Little Compton –Little Compton School Committee at 6 pm,Little Compton Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm Middletown –Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm,Middletown Open Space and Fields Committee at 5:30 pm,Middletown Library Board of Trustees at 6 pm Portsmouth –Portsmouth School Committee – District Building Committee at 4 pm,Portsmouth Economic Development Committee at 5:30 pm,Portsmouth Glen Manor House Authority at 7 pm Tiverton –Tiverton Historic Preservation Advisory Board at 9 am,Tiverton Personnel Board at 3 pm,Tiverton School Committee Policy Sub Committee at 6 pm,Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6 pm
The Latest from WUN
Newport Weather Forecast for May 18
Election 2022: Poll: Tight race for Democrat gubernatorial nomination; Magaziner has big lead in race for Congress 2 nomination; candidates, GOP react
This Day in RI History: May 18, 1652 – Rhode Island becomes the first colony to pass an anti-slavery law
Harris to tell Coast Guard grads rule of law is under attack
Butler scores 41, Heat take Game 1 from Celtics 118-107
Houston rockets: Astros hit 5 HRs in 2nd, rout Red Sox 13-4
Opinion: Celebrating our Earth, today and every day
Rhode Island lawmakers revise bill to legalize recreational marijuana
Providence-Newport Ferry season begins on June 17
What’s Up Interview: Bob Mould, playing the Greenwich Odeum Thursday, May 26
Tom Brady featured in upcoming Netflix ‘Greatest’ roast
Local Obituaries
What Else We’re Reading
Salve Today -Salve Regina to host in-person Reunion Weekend, a lineup of events for alumni Salve Today -Ninth national season of “Story in the Public Square” to premiere July 2022 General Assembly -Sen. DiPalma’s bill that protects employees after data breaches passed by the Senate URI Today -Despite mixed results, Rhode Island economy shows encouraging signs say URI economist
