Good Morning, today is Wednesday, May 18!

🌊 Today is the opening day of the Wednesday farmers market on Memorial Boulevard. The market runs every Wednesday from 2 pm to 6 pm through October 26.

The Saturday Summer Market runs every Saturday from 9 am to 12 pm through October 29 at Embrace Home Loans Campus. A Monday Summer Market will pop up at Miantonomi Park from 2 pm to 6 pm from July 11 - August 29. Details

🌊 The MLK Center kicks off its Live from the Loading Dock: A Summer Concert Series today with live music from the Dave Zinno Quintet. Music begins at 4:30 pm. Read More

🌊 The Newport Community School is among nin 21st-century community learning centers receiving federal grant awards. The organization will receive $170,000 annually for the next five years through the US Department of Education’s Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant. Read More

🌊 Vice President Kama Harris will be in Connecticut today, delivering the commencement address at the Coast Guard Academy. Read More

🌊 Newport Fire Department was on the scene of a house fire on East Bowery Street yesterday. Members were able to contain the fire to the room of origin with an aggressive interior attack, according to a social media post by Newport Firefighters IAFF Local 1080.

Weather

Today - Sunny, with a high near 71. Northwest wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight - A chance of rain, mainly after 4 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - WNW wind 7 to 9 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. A chance of rain, mainly after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 52°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:22 am | Sunset: 8:01 pm | 14 hours & 38 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:17 am & 10:41 pm | Low tide at 3:51 am & 3:33 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 16.9 days, 95% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Hello, Bookstore presented with Charter Books at 4:30 pm, Downton Abbey 2: A New Era Early Access at 7 pm

Landing: John Erikson at 5 pm

MLK Center: Dave Zinno Quintet at 4:30 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Los Duderinos from 8:30 pm to 11 pm

The Latest from WUN

Newport Weather Forecast for May 18

Election 2022: Poll: Tight race for Democrat gubernatorial nomination; Magaziner has big lead in race for Congress 2 nomination; candidates, GOP react

This Day in RI History: May 18, 1652 – Rhode Island becomes the first colony to pass an anti-slavery law

Harris to tell Coast Guard grads rule of law is under attack

Butler scores 41, Heat take Game 1 from Celtics 118-107

Houston rockets: Astros hit 5 HRs in 2nd, rout Red Sox 13-4

Comic – Sour Grapes: Turdle

Opinion: Celebrating our Earth, today and every day

Rhode Island lawmakers revise bill to legalize recreational marijuana

Providence-Newport Ferry season begins on June 17

What’s Up Interview: Bob Mould, playing the Greenwich Odeum Thursday, May 26

Tom Brady featured in upcoming Netflix ‘Greatest’ roast

