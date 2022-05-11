What's Up today: May 11
Today is Wednesday, May 11
🌊 Edward Hirsch will speak and read from his book, The Heart of American Poetry, at Charter Books this evening. The event will be followed by a Q&A and book signing. More details
🌊 Newport City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting this evening. Here’s a look at what’s on their docket.
🌊 Cruise Ship Schedule: Silver Wind (Capacity: 294 passengers, 208 crew) is scheduled to arrive today. Celebrity Summit (Capacity: 2,450 passengers, 999 crew) is scheduled to arrive on Saturday. Full Cruise Ship Schedule
🌊 St. George’s is celebrating its 125th Anniversary this weekend. Among the festivities are a sports hall of fame induction ceremony, a gala on Saturday night, and a concert by G Love at Newport Blues Cafe on Friday night. Details
🌊 What’s Up Newp and The JPT will present a special screening of the acclaimed documentary/concert film The Torch on Saturday at 7:30 PM. The film tells the story of guitar legend Buddy Guy and his role in nurturing new talent in blues music. The Torch Director Jim Farrell and star Quinn Sullivan (and his guitar) will be in attendance at the screening.
After the film, What’sUpNewp Lifestyle Editor Ken Abrams will moderate a Q&A on stage with Director Jim Farrell and New Bedford native Quinn Sullivan, who appears in the film. More Info & Tickets
🌊 Our friends at Newport Out are hosting a fundraiser tonight to support Newport Pride’s year-round programming. More Details
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tonight - Patchy fog between 11 pm and 2 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 49. North wind 9 to 13 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - NNE wind 14 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 24 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NNE wind 8 to 11 kt. Patchy fog between 11 pm and 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 47°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:29 am | Sunset: 7:53 pm | 14 hours & 23 minutes of sun.
High tide at 4:08 am & 4:49 pm | Low tide at 10:27 am & 10:55 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 9.3 days, 70% lighting.
Things To Do
11:30 am & 12 pm – Newport Foodies Stroll
6 pm – Newport Pride Fundraiser at The JPT
6 pm – Edward Hirsch – THE HEART OF AMERICAN POETRY at Charter Books
7:45 pm – Adult Ballroom Dance Class at Island Moving Co.
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Celtica: Team Trivia at 7:30 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Automat at 3 pm, Newport Pride Fundraiser at 6 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Karaoke at 9:30 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 4 pm to 7:30 pm
Stoneacre Garden: Los Duderinos from 8:30 pm to 11 pm
Government
Jamestown – Jamestown Housing Authority at 10 am, Jamestown Harbor Management Commission at 5 pm
Little Compton – Little Compton Housing Trust at 6 pm
Middletown – Middletown Economic Development Advisory Committee at 4:30 pm, Middletown Town Council at 5:30 pm, Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm, Middletown School Building Committee at 6 pm
Newport – Newport Cemetery Advisory Commission at 4 pm, Newport Beach Commission at 5 pm, Newport City Council at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth – Portsmouth Prevention Coalition at 8:30 am, Portsmouth Planning Board at 7 pm
Tiverton – Tiverton Personnel Board at 5 pm, Tiverton Cemetery Commission at 7 pm
RI.Gov - Governor McKee and Housing Partners Kick Off Landlord Challenge | Governor McKee Announces Meals on Wheels of RI to Receive Federal Funding that Supports COVID-19 Recovery Efforts in the Ocean State
Salve Today - Salve Regina awarded 13 Ph.D, DNP degrees during graduate commencement
