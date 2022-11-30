What's Up Today in Newport: Nov. 30
Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport’s School Superintendent, will join us for a live virtual video conversation today.
Good Morning,
🏫 For Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport’s School Superintendent, it has been a challenging time — from the failed regionalization vote to revelations of expected substantial cost overruns for the Rogers High School construction project.
Colleen joins WhatsUpNewp at 1:30 pm today for her monthly live virtual video conversation with us. Read More & Watch
What questions do you have for the superintendent? Leave them in the comments.
✍️ Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here are 55+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area.
🎄 Governor McKee and his family will host their State House Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting this evening beginning at 5 pm.
🎶 With almost six decades in the entertainment industry behind her, you might expect Marie Osmond to be slowing down a bit. Definitely not the case. In an interview earlier this week, WUN’s Ken Abrams’ found the multi-talented entertainer a juggernaut, going strong at age 63, moving forward, and loving life. Read Interview
⛵ The 131’ schooner CORONET is expected to begin her next chapter on Friday when she departs IYRS on a barge for Mystic Seaport Museum. Look for a splash in the afternoon (we’re working to button down a time).
🐻❄️ A Wish Come True has announced its plans for its 19th Annual Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach on New Year’s Day.
The Latest from WUN
Newport School Superintendent Jermain joins WUN for a conversation on Wednesday
For Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport’s School Superintendent, it has been a challenging time — from the failed regionalization vote to revelations of expected substantial cost overruns for the Rogers High School construction project.
Now Hiring: 55+ job opportunities available right now in and around Newport
Here’s a look at some of the job opportunities that are available right now in the Newport area.
What’s Up Interview: Marie Osmond, performing with RI Philharmonic at the Providence Performing Arts Center Dec. 22
Holiday-themed show coming to PPAC
A Wish Come True will host its 19th Annual Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach on New Year’s Day
Proceeds from fundraising event help A Wish Come True plan dream experiences for “Wish Kids” Riley and Mark.
Weather
Wind Advisory in effect from November 30, 01:00 PM EST until December 1, 01:00 AM EST
Today: Rain, mainly after 1 pm. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 58. Breezy, with a south wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Rain before 8 pm, then a chance of showers between 8 pm and 10 pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 37. Windy, with a south wind of 23 to 28 mph becoming northwest 14 to 19 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Gale Warning in effect from November 30, 01:00 PM EST until December 1, 07:00 PM EST
Today: ESE wind 7 to 10 kt becoming S 14 to 19 kt. Winds could gust as high as 37 kt. Rain, mainly after 2 pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind 19 to 24 kt becoming WNW 12 to 17 kt in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 43 kt. Rain before 8 pm, then a chance of showers between 8 pm and 10 pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 52°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:51 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 25 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:40 am & 1:07 pm | Low tide at 6:16 am & 7:56 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6.7 days, 43% lighting.
What’s Up Today
Things To Do
10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
4:15 pm: Senior Ballroom Dance Classes at Common Fence Point Community Center
4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
7:30 pm: A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm
Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm
Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Ticket To Paradise at 4:30 pm, Portrait of The Queen at 7:30 pm
Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm
Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm
City & Government
Middletown: School Building Committee at 3 pm
Tiverton: Harbor Commission at 7 pm
See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Does Colleen support discussions with Middletown about true regioinalization? If so, will she advocate o Town Council to do so?