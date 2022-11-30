Good Morning,

🏫 For Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport’s School Superintendent, it has been a challenging time — from the failed regionalization vote to revelations of expected substantial cost overruns for the Rogers High School construction project.

Colleen joins WhatsUpNewp at 1:30 pm today for her monthly live virtual video conversation with us. Read More & Watch

What questions do you have for the superintendent? Leave them in the comments.

✍️ Looking for a new gig, job, or career? Here are 55+ job opportunities available right now in the Newport area.

🎄 Governor McKee and his family will host their State House Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting this evening beginning at 5 pm.

🎶 With almost six decades in the entertainment industry behind her, you might expect Marie Osmond to be slowing down a bit. Definitely not the case. In an interview earlier this week, WUN’s Ken Abrams’ found the multi-talented entertainer a juggernaut, going strong at age 63, moving forward, and loving life. Read Interview

⛵ The 131’ schooner CORONET is expected to begin her next chapter on Friday when she departs IYRS on a barge for Mystic Seaport Museum. Look for a splash in the afternoon (we’re working to button down a time).

🐻‍❄️ A Wish Come True has announced its plans for its 19th Annual Polar Plunge at Easton’s Beach on New Year’s Day.

Weather

Wind Advisory in effect from November 30, 01:00 PM EST until December 1, 01:00 AM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Rain, mainly after 1 pm. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 58. Breezy, with a south wind of 8 to 13 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain before 8 pm, then a chance of showers between 8 pm and 10 pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 37. Windy, with a south wind of 23 to 28 mph becoming northwest 14 to 19 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning in effect from November 30, 01:00 PM EST until December 1, 07:00 PM EST

Today: ESE wind 7 to 10 kt becoming S 14 to 19 kt. Winds could gust as high as 37 kt. Rain, mainly after 2 pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 19 to 24 kt becoming WNW 12 to 17 kt in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 43 kt. Rain before 8 pm, then a chance of showers between 8 pm and 10 pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 52°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:51 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 25 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:40 am & 1:07 pm | Low tide at 6:16 am & 7:56 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6.7 days, 43% lighting.

What’s Up Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Buskers: Open Mic with Mike Warner at 9 pm

Fastnet Pub: Trivia at 9 pm

Fifth Element: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Irish American Club: Mel from 8 pm to 10 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Ticket To Paradise at 4:30 pm, Portrait of The Queen at 7:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am

Perro Salado: The Z-Boys from 9 pm to 12 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Live music from 4 pm to 7 pm

Sardella’s: Live Jazz music at 7 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: John & Joanne at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Middletown: School Building Committee at 3 pm

Tiverton: Harbor Commission at 7 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Happening This Week & Weekend

What’s Up This Week: Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

State House Holiday Celebration and Tree Lighting scheduled for Nov. 30

Rhode Island Set to commence adult-use marijuana sales on Dec. 1

New Newport City Council will be sworn into office on Dec. 1

25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade postponed to Dec. 3

NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Alisa Amador playing Jamestown Art Center Dec. 3

Annual Lucy's Hearth Designer Wreath Sale will take place at Easton's Beach on Dec. 3

SantaCon returns to Newport on Dec. 3

Maher Center’s Pop-up Tree & Wreath Sale at Castle Hill Inn returns Dec. 3 – 4

