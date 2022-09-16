Good Morning,

🌊 Rhode Island’s Congressional Delegation yesterday announced an $82.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s INFRA Grant Program to upgrade the Pell Bridge.

Planned improvements to the deck, suspension system, and towers will extend the life of the bridge by an additional 50 to 75 years. Read More

🌊 WUN’s Frank O’Donnell was among the first to see “TINA: The Tina Turner Musical” at PPAC. Read his review and then go see the show.

🌊 Bed Bath & Beyond announced yesterday that it will be closing approximately 150 stores nationwide. So far, it looks like their Middletown store will stay open.

🌊 It’s Army versus Navy in the Cardines Classic at Cardines Field this evening.

🌊 Chuck Allott is retiring from the Aquidneck Land Trust. Allott was appointed Executive Director in 2012 and was a founding member of the organization in 1990.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 73. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North wind 5 to 9 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: NNW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N 5 to 8 kt in the evening. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:26 am | Sunset: 6:53 pm | 12 hours & 26 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:38 am & 1:05 pm | Low tide at 5:28 am & 6:37 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20.3 days, 69% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Music by Mel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Al Di Meola live at 8 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Mark Flynn at 4:30 pm, Straight Outta Rehab at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Voodoo Alley from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Timeless Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

The Deck: Mike Johnson Trio from 5 pm to 8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from 5 pm to 8 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

Cruise Ships Schedule

Sept. 18 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

Sept. 19 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

Sept. 20 – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 386 passengers, 302 crew)

What’s Up This Weekend

