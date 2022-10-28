Good Morning,

🍁 I’m in Austin Texas for the 2022 Independent News Sustainability Summit. Among the highlights from day one was a keynote titled “Local is national: How do we partner to increase watchdog journalism”. The conversation included Evan Smith, CEO of the Texas Tribune and Dean Baquet, former executive editor of The New York Times.

There were lots of takeaways from that conversation, the other sessions I was able to attend, and the one-on-one conversations I had with dozens of local, independent publishers across the country.

Day one thought: The state of local, independent news is in good hands. Believe in and support fellow local, independent online news organizations like What’sUpNewp, we’re in it for the right reasons.

More to come….

🍁 Newport Historical Society on Thursday announced the appointment of its new Executive Director, Rebecca J. Bertrand, who will step into the role effective January 1st, 2023. Ruth Taylor, who has served as Executive Director since 2007, is retiring.

🍁The Kings Lens will present ‘The Show Must Go On” at The JPT this evening. Don’t miss it! What’sUpNewp is proud to be a supporter of this event.

🍁 Members of the Jamestown Arts Center will showcase their artistic talents during the annual Members’ Show opening today. The salon-style exhibition invites the JAC’s artist-members to submit work created in the past year.

🍁 Halloween Trick or Treat returns to The Breakers tonight.

🍁 From 5 pm to 8 pm this evening, Newport Vineyards will be transforming their Tasting Room for one evening only into a bonafide beer hall for their Harvest Beer Hall Night; tasting and pint bars, themed brewery bites, live music, and of course their very own fresh Taproot beer.

Have a great Friday,

Ryan Belmore

Support This Newsletter

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56. Northeast wind around 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. Northeast wind 8 to 13 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: NE wind around 13 kt, with gusts as high as 21 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NE wind 7 to 11 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:12 am | Sunset: 5:45 pm | 10 hours and 33 minutes of sun.

High tide at 10:25 am & 10:54 pm | Low tide at 3:19 am & 4:16 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 2.7 days, 8% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues at 6 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: J. Kelley at 5:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Show Must Go On presented by The Kings Lens at 6 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Paul Petit Music, Doubleshot at 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Halloween Party with Inside Out at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ship Schedule

October 29 – Caribbean Princess (Capacity: 3,142 passengers, 1,200 crew)

October 30 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

See The Full Schedule

The Latest from WUN

Rebecca Bertrand named Executive Director of Newport Historical Society

Bestselling album from the year you graduated high school

‘South County Art Association Presents: Diaspora, An Open Juried All-Media Exhibition’ on display at the Atrium Gallery beginning Oct. 28

Governor McKee announces $8.5 million in first-round awardees from Early Childhood Care and Education Capital Fund

Rhode Island among states with the ‘Most Powerful Voters’ in 2022, says WalletHub Study

Letter – Kendra Muenter: I am asking for your vote on Nov. 8

Letter – Stephanie Smyth: Let’s talk about your thoughts and concerns for our city

Belichick says Jones to remain Pats’ starter at QB vs. Jets

What’s Up Interview: Lily Meola, singer-songwriter opening for Ray LaMontagne at PPAC Nov. 1

Newport Garden Club to host a discussion on the Aquidneck Island watershed on Nov. 9

Letter: Change is good……let’s take a leap of faith and say yes to regionalization

What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 27 – 31

Recent Local Obituaries

Newp Wire