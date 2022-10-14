What's Up Today: Friday, October 14
Newport Winter Festival returning in February!
🍁 Pell Elementary School has been awarded a $500,000 DoDEA grant to encourage STREAM learning beginning in the elementary grades. Read More
🍁 Conversation With The Candidates: Yesterday, we had a conversation with Chris Logan, candidate for Middletown Town Council ( Watch ) and Elijah J. Gizzarelli (I – Libertarian), candidate for Governor ( Watch).
This morning at 10:30 am, we’ll have a conversation with Peter Neronha, the Democratic candidate for Attorney General.. Watch
🍁 Save The Date: After a few years off due to COVID-19, The Newport Winter Festival yesterday announced that it will return for its 35th edition from February 17 - 26.
🍁 The Women’s Resource Center plans to sell its location on Touro Street. Full Story
🍁 A Middletown man won $50,000 on a Powerball ticket purchased at Rusty’s. Read More
🍁 Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard will host its annual “Pumpkin Regatta” today. The event raises funds for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center. Read More
🍁WUN’s Ken Abrams spoke with Andrea Gonzalez Caballero, an award-winning guitarist, who will be performing at the URI Guitar Festival. Read More
Weather
Today: Rain, mainly before 9 am. The rain could be heavy at times. Patchy fog before noon. High near 69. Breezy, with a southeast wind 17 to 22 mph, becoming southwest at 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: SE wind 16 to 19 kt becoming SW 10 to 13 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 35 kt. Rain, mainly before 9am. Patchy fog before noon. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NW wind around 6 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:56 am | Sunset: 6:06 pm | 11 hours & 9 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:37 am | Low tide at 4:14 am & 5:08 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18.7 days, 83% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
12 pm to 6 pm: Trinity Church’s Annual Pumpkin Patch
5 pm: Joseph Norman Exhibition Opening Reception at Newport Art Museum
7:30 pm: Island Moving Co. presents Points of Departure at Newport Congregational Church
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill: Chris Monti from 6 pm to 9 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Sydney Carbone from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: See How They Run at 3 pm
La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Brass Force from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Inside Out at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Social Security at 6 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen Duo at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
No meetings are scheduled at this time.
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with the candidates
10:30 am: Peter Neronha, candidate for Attorney General
Cruise Ship Schedule
October 14 – Swann
October 15 – Seabourn Quest (Capacity: 450 passengers, 334 crew)
October 16 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
Recent Local Obituaries
