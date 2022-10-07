What's Up Today: Friday, Oct. 7
Chat with Newport School Committees today, Yagi Noodles open on Long Wharf Mall, and more.
Good Morning,
🍁 While the statewide Republican Party represents itself as stronger than ever, it is still failing to offer candidates in nearly a third of the state’s legislative races. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more - Nearly a third of legislators running unopposed
🍁 Yesterday we had 30-minute conversations with candidates for Newport City Council At-Large.
Lynn Ceglie, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch
Kate Jessup, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch
We have three more candidate conversations on tap for today;
9:30 am: Louisa Boatwright, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch
10:30 am: Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee | Watch
🍁 Good news, foodies! Yagi Noodles has opened at their new home at 20 Long Wharf Mall. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 pm to 9 pm.
🍁 The holiday weekend means more time to get out and enjoy outdoor events around the state before the colder weather sets in. From sandcastles to comedy, there’s a lot happening around RI this weekend. WUN’s Ken Abrams has the details for you here - ‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Oct. 7-10)
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight: A chance of rain, mainly after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Marine Forecast
Today: SW wind 5 to 10 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: W wind 8 to 10 kt becoming NNW after midnight. A chance of rain, mainly after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:48 am | Sunset: 6:17 pm | 11 hours & 31 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:30am & 6:47 pm | Low tide at 12:13 am & 12:23 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11.6 days, 89% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
10 am to 5 pm: Bowen’s Wharf Columbus Day Sidewalk Sale
6 pm & 8 pm: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at Ragged Island Brewing Company
6:30 pm: TGIF Performance with Mixtapes and Pitches with Attitude at Rough Point
6:30 pm: Mushroom Hunting Summer Lecture Series with Norman Bird Sanctuary
7:30 pm: Newport Classical presents Adam W. Sadberry at Emmanuel Church
7:30 pm: Newport Festa Italiana presents Nicolas King in concert at Green Valley Country Club
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: J. Kelley from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Moonage Daydream at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 9 am
See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ship Schedule
October 7 – Sky Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
October 9 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)
October 10 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)
October 10 – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 388 passengers, 302 crew)
WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation With The Candidates
The Latest from WUN
Middletown resident finds Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County’s new pool chairlift a game changer
Archaeological Assessment of Butts Hill Fort completed
Weather forecast for Newport County
Newport Art Museum announces new exhibition: Joseph Norman: Works from the Permanent Collection
Seven continent international marathoner to run state #29 in this weekend’s Amica Newport Marathon
Nearly a third of legislators running unopposed
Patriots place Hoyer on injured reserve with concussion
Science Learning Gone Wild! DEM offers wildlife curriculum “Critter Kits” for elementary educators
Lions, Patriots looking to bounce back from 1-3 starts
Re-signing Bogaerts, Devers the key for last-place Red Sox
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Kate Jessup, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
A timeline of notable government bailout and relief programs in US history
Longtime Met Museum chair presents conference keynote as Salve Regina celebrates ‘75 Years of Preservation’
Francisco Pais returns to the Jamestown Arts Center on Saturday to debut a new album
‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Oct. 7-10)
RIDOT opening a new Route 138 extension in Newport tonight
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Lynn Ceglie, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Robert Power, candidate for Newport School Committee
The Amica Newport Marathon returns this weekend
What’s Up This Weekend: Oct. 7 – 10
Recent Local Obituaries
Newp Wire
WJAR: Attorneys focus on defendants after officer cleared in Newport brawl case
Salve Today: Salve Regina brings back annual Cultural and Historic Preservation Conference after pandemic hiatus
