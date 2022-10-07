Good Morning,

🍁 While the statewide Republican Party represents itself as stronger than ever, it is still failing to offer candidates in nearly a third of the state’s legislative races. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more - Nearly a third of legislators running unopposed

🍁 Yesterday we had 30-minute conversations with candidates for Newport City Council At-Large.

Lynn Ceglie, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch

Kate Jessup, candidate for Newport City Council At-Large | Watch

We have three more candidate conversations on tap for today;

🍁 Good news, foodies! Yagi Noodles has opened at their new home at 20 Long Wharf Mall. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 4 pm to 9 pm.

yaginoodles A post shared by Yagi Noodles ( @yaginoodles )

🍁 The holiday weekend means more time to get out and enjoy outdoor events around the state before the colder weather sets in. From sandcastles to comedy, there’s a lot happening around RI this weekend. WUN’s Ken Abrams has the details for you here - ‘Six Picks’ Events: What to do in RI this weekend (Oct. 7-10)

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph.

Tonight: A chance of rain, mainly after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: SW wind 5 to 10 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 8 to 10 kt becoming NNW after midnight. A chance of rain, mainly after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:48 am | Sunset: 6:17 pm | 11 hours & 31 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:30am & 6:47 pm | Low tide at 12:13 am & 12:23 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 11.6 days, 89% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: J. Kelley from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Moonage Daydream at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Blockhead from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Little Compton: Little Compton School Committee at 9 am

See a full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ship Schedule

October 7 – Sky Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

October 9 – Enchanted Princess (Capacity: 3,660 passengers, 1,346 crew)

October 10 – Norwegian Breakaway (Capacity: 3,963 passengers, 1,657 crew)

October 10 – Silver Whisper (Capacity: 388 passengers, 302 crew)

See the full schedule.

WUN-ON-ONE: A Conversation With The Candidates

