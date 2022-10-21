What's Up Today: Friday, Oct. 21
Rhetoric rises on the wings of a seagull
🍁 There are still a few weeks to go before the Nov. 8 election, which means we’ll doubtlessly need to bob and weave as mudslinging continues apace.
🍁 Speaking of the General Election, yesterday we had conversations with a wide variety of candidates;
Aida Neary & Amy Machado, Building Newport’s Future | Watch
Leonard Katzman (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch
David Cicilline (D), candidate for Congressional District 1 | Watch
Charles Levesque (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch
David A Quiroa (R), candidate for Senate District 13 | Watch
You can also listen to all 30+ of our conversations, here.
🍁 Lucy’s Hearth. raised more than $93,000 during its Fall For Lucy’s Hearth fundraiser on Wednesday night at the International Tennis Hall Of Fame. Read More
🍁 Dorothy Post, owner and manager of the former Spindrift Restaurant at Long Wharf Mall, and the Wayside Guest House on Bellevue Avenue, has passed away. Obituary
🍁 There are some great opportunities to catch some live music tonight in Newport and across Rhode Island;
What’s Up Interview: Marc Ribot, playing Casino Theater Oct. 21
What’s Up Interview: Andrea Gonzalez Caballero, performing at URI Guitar Festival Oct. 21
What’s Up Interview: Tim Brennan of Dropkick Murphys, playing The Vets Friday, Oct. 21
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 62. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 5:55 pm | 10 hours and 51 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:24 am & 5:41 pm | Low tide at 11:14 am & 11:45 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent, 25 days, 21% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
7 pm: Newport Playhouse presents Malpass Brothers with Retro Country Experience
7:30 pm: Newport Live presents An Evening with Sam Amidon and Marc Ribot at The Casino Theatre
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
8 pm: Bruce Springsteen – Saints in the City at Courthouse Center For The Arts
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s up in RI this weekend (Oct. 20-23)
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6 pm
Casino Theatre: Newport Live presents An Evening with Sam Amidon and Marc Ribot at 7:30 pm
Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Mel at 5:30 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Good House at 4:30 pm, Don’t Worry Darling at 7:30 pm
La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds at 9 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Malpass Brothers with Retro Country Experience at 7 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
One Pelham East: Brick Park Duo at 8 pm, DJ at 11 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: Bike Path Committee at 9 am, Library Board at 4:30 pm, Town Council at 4:30 pm
See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ship Schedule
October 22 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)
October 22 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)
The Latest from WUN
Online school put US kids behind. Some adults have regrets.
Hall scores in regulation, shootout, lifts Bruins past Ducks
What manufacturing workers make in Rhode Island
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with David A. Quiroa, candidate for Senate District 13
Fall for Lucy’s Hearth raises more than $93,000
Governor McKee declares October 20 as ‘Clean Water Act Day’
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Charles Levesque, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
DEM cautions drivers to be alert for deer crossing roadways during mating season
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Leonard Katzman, candidate for Portsmouth Town Council
