Good Morning,

🍁 There are still a few weeks to go before the Nov. 8 election, which means we’ll doubtlessly need to bob and weave as mudslinging continues apace.

Gerry Goldstein with more - Rhetoric rises on the wings of a seagull

🍁 Speaking of the General Election, yesterday we had conversations with a wide variety of candidates;

Aida Neary & Amy Machado, Building Newport’s Future | Watch

Leonard Katzman (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

David Cicilline (D), candidate for Congressional District 1 | Watch

Charles Levesque (D), candidate for Portsmouth Town Council | Watch

David A Quiroa (R), candidate for Senate District 13 | Watch

You can also listen to all 30+ of our conversations, here.

🍁 Lucy’s Hearth. raised more than $93,000 during its Fall For Lucy’s Hearth fundraiser on Wednesday night at the International Tennis Hall Of Fame. Read More

🍁 Dorothy Post, owner and manager of the former Spindrift Restaurant at Long Wharf Mall, and the Wayside Guest House on Bellevue Avenue, has passed away. Obituary

🍁 There are some great opportunities to catch some live music tonight in Newport and across Rhode Island;

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 62. Light southwest wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 48. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 5:55 pm | 10 hours and 51 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:24 am & 5:41 pm | Low tide at 11:14 am & 11:45 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 25 days, 21% lighting.

Jamestown: Bike Path Committee at 9 am, Library Board at 4:30 pm, Town Council at 4:30 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

October 22 – MS Insignia (Capacity: 824 passengers, 400 crew)

October 22 – Seven Seas Navigator (Capacity: 490 passengers, 340 crew)

See The Full Schedule

Newp Wire