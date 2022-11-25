Good Friday Morning,

I hope you all had a warm and safe Thanksgiving.

🦃 President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered at least half a dozen pumpkin pies to Nantucket firefighters during a Thanksgiving Day show of appreciation and his toddler grandson walked away with a red fire hat topping his blond curls. Read More

🚶‍♂️ The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management along with specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op are encouraging individuals and families to opt for a healthier way to spend Black Friday; one that reconnects them with nature by spending time outdoors. Read More - DEM, REI Co-op invite Rhode Islanders to #OptOutside on Black Friday

🎄 Newport Harbor Island Resort (formerly Gurney’s) will light their lighthouse up for the season today at 5 pm. More info → Lighting of the Lighthouse

🎅 On tap for this weekend → Illuminated Boat Parade, Santa Magic at Long Wharf Ball, Seal Tours, and more. Here’s the full weekend rundown

🎸 A rising star on the national music scene is returning to the area next weekend for a show at the Jamestown Arts Center. Alisa Amador, the 2022 winner of the highly regarded Tiny Desk Concert contest, is a growing voice in the singer-songwriter community. Read The Full Story

🎄 The 52nd Annual Christmas In Newport schedule is here.

🛥️ The 25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade is scheduled to take place this evening at 6 pm. Spectators can view the dazzling display of nautical holiday spirit from many points on the Newport waterfront as the decorated vessels circumnavigate Newport Harbor. Read More

The Latest from WUN

What’s Up This Weekend: Nov. 25 – 27

NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Alisa Amador playing Jamestown Art Center Dec. 3

Cousins, Vikings rebound from blowout to beat Patriots 33-26

Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders

The worst beers in the world, according to Beer Advocate

Red Sox acquire INF/OF Hoy Park in trade with Pirates

List: Best public colleges in every State

Newport County nonprofits win grants for housing, hunger and behavioral health

DEM, REI Co-op invite Rhode Islanders to #OptOutside on Black Friday

Pope Francis IDs successor to conservative Providence bishop

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence-metro area

Newport Fire, Police set to escort Santa through Newport’s Neighborhoods again this year

Recent Local Obituaries

None new to share.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Showers likely between 10am and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from November 25, 01:00 PM EST until November 26, 01:00 PM EST

Today: SSW wind 11 to 13 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NW wind 13 to 18 kt, with gusts as high as 31 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:45 am | Sunset: 4:18 pm | 9 hours and 32 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:19 am and 8:46 pm | Low tide at 1:15 am & 2:20 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1.1 day, 1% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane at 6:30 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Miracle on 34th Street at 2 pm, E.T. at 4:30 pm, Ticket to Paradise at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & the Nakeds at 9 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

No meetings are scheduled.

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Newswire

WLNE: Pick Six: Rogers Runs Away With Holiday Victory

WLNE: Pick Six: Portsmouth Ends Season With Win

WPRI: Thanksgiving Day Blitz: High school rivals clash

Happening This Week & Weekend

What’s Up This Weekend: Nov. 25 – 27

Ice Skating opens at Newport Harbor Island Resort on Nov. 24

25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade to kick off the Holiday Season on November 25

Bellevue Gardens to host Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26

Long Wharf Mall to host Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 26