What's Up Today: Friday, November 25
Good Friday Morning,
I hope you all had a warm and safe Thanksgiving.
🦃 President Joe Biden on Thursday delivered at least half a dozen pumpkin pies to Nantucket firefighters during a Thanksgiving Day show of appreciation and his toddler grandson walked away with a red fire hat topping his blond curls. Read More
🚶♂️ The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management along with specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op are encouraging individuals and families to opt for a healthier way to spend Black Friday; one that reconnects them with nature by spending time outdoors. Read More - DEM, REI Co-op invite Rhode Islanders to #OptOutside on Black Friday
🎄 Newport Harbor Island Resort (formerly Gurney’s) will light their lighthouse up for the season today at 5 pm. More info → Lighting of the Lighthouse
🎅 On tap for this weekend → Illuminated Boat Parade, Santa Magic at Long Wharf Ball, Seal Tours, and more. Here’s the full weekend rundown
🎸 A rising star on the national music scene is returning to the area next weekend for a show at the Jamestown Arts Center. Alisa Amador, the 2022 winner of the highly regarded Tiny Desk Concert contest, is a growing voice in the singer-songwriter community. Read The Full Story
🎄 The 52nd Annual Christmas In Newport schedule is here.
🛥️ The 25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade is scheduled to take place this evening at 6 pm. Spectators can view the dazzling display of nautical holiday spirit from many points on the Newport waterfront as the decorated vessels circumnavigate Newport Harbor. Read More
The Latest from WUN
What’s Up This Weekend: Nov. 25 – 27
NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Alisa Amador playing Jamestown Art Center Dec. 3
Cousins, Vikings rebound from blowout to beat Patriots 33-26
Biden brings Thanksgiving pies to Nantucket first responders
The worst beers in the world, according to Beer Advocate
Red Sox acquire INF/OF Hoy Park in trade with Pirates
List: Best public colleges in every State
Newport County nonprofits win grants for housing, hunger and behavioral health
DEM, REI Co-op invite Rhode Islanders to #OptOutside on Black Friday
Pope Francis IDs successor to conservative Providence bishop
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence-metro area
Newport Fire, Police set to escort Santa through Newport’s Neighborhoods again this year
Recent Local Obituaries
None new to share.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Showers likely between 10am and 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 39. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from November 25, 01:00 PM EST until November 26, 01:00 PM EST
Today: SSW wind 11 to 13 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. Showers likely, mainly before 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NW wind 13 to 18 kt, with gusts as high as 31 kt. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:45 am | Sunset: 4:18 pm | 9 hours and 32 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:19 am and 8:46 pm | Low tide at 1:15 am & 2:20 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 1.1 day, 1% lighting.
Things To Do
9:30 am to 3 pm: Holiday Shop & Stroll at West Place Animal Sanctuary
10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
10 am to 4 pm: A Rough Point Holiday
11 am & 1 pm: Fall Lighthouse Cruises with Coastal Queen Cruises
1:30 pm: World Cup Viewing Party- USA v. England at Caleb & Broad
2 pm & 3:15 pm: Seal Tours with Jamestown Newport Ferry
4 pm & 7:30 pm: A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
4:30 pm: Cruise with Coastal Queen to the Newport Illuminated Boat Parade
4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
5 pm: Lighting of the Lighthouse at Newport Harbor Island Resort
5 pm: RHS Classes of 93-96 meetup!!! at O’Brien’s Pub
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: Chris & Diane at 6:30 pm
Greenvale Vineyards: Jazz Time duo at 7 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Miracle on 34th Street at 2 pm, E.T. at 4:30 pm, Ticket to Paradise at 7:30 pm
La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Localz Portsmouth: John Erikson at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & the Nakeds at 9 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm
Speakeasy: Justin Pomfret at 10 pm
Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
City & Government
No meetings are scheduled.
See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Happening This Week & Weekend
What’s Up This Weekend: Nov. 25 – 27
Ice Skating opens at Newport Harbor Island Resort on Nov. 24
25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade to kick off the Holiday Season on November 25
Bellevue Gardens to host Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26
Long Wharf Mall to host Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 26
