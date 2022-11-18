Good Morning,

🏠 The number of single-family homes sold in Rhode Island in October was nearly 40 percent less than two years ago, while house prices remained relatively steady this year, although up more than 17 percent from October 2020, according to the Rhode Island State-Wide Multiple Listing Service. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with more → Home sales off 40 percent in two years

🎄 The Magic of Lights holiday drive-through experience opens today at Gillette Stadium. The family-friendly holiday lights display will be open through December 31.

📺 Xay Khamsyvoravong, Newport’s next Mayor, will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation today at 4 pm. Tune On In

The Middletown Senior Center Bake Sale is planned for Tuesday, Nov. 22 from 11 am-2 pm., 650 Green End Ave. Go get delicious homemade treats and help support a great cause. The thrift shop will also be open.

😋 The Taste of Portsmouth 125th Anniversary Celebration will take place at the Portsmouth Free Public Library at 7 pm this evening. Local restaurants, breweries, and wineries will be there for you to taste their most scrumptious dishes!

🍺 Newport Vineyards will be transforming their Tasting Room this evening into a bonafide beer hall for November Beer Hall Night.There will be live music from Blue Light Bandits.

Tasting Room at Newport Vineyards turns into a beer hall. Photo Credit: Newport Vineyards

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. West wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: W wind 9 to 12 kt increasing to 12 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 kt. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 9 to 13 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 58°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:36 am | Sunset: 4:24 pm | 9 hours and 47 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:48 am and 1:58 pm | Low tide at 7:33 am & 8:38 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon, 22.5 days, 46% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio at 6:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: John & Joanne at 6:30 pm

Gulf Stream: Mel at 5:30 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music at 6 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Decision to Leave at 2 pm, Warren Miller’s Daymaker at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Steve Giordano at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Sugar Babies at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: DJ Remedy (video DJ) at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Mel at 8 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

City & Government

Portsmouth: Board of Canvassers at 3 pm

Tiverton: Tax Assessment Board of Review at 10 am

See the full list of public meetings and the agenda for each meeting here.

Newswire

WLNE: Rhode Island congressional delegation reacts to Pelosi's retirement

Salve Today: Men’s ice hockey hosting annual mental health awareness night

