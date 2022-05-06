Good Morning,
Today is Friday, May 6.
Today is National Space Day. In honor of the day, check out these 50 Hubble images taken between 1990 and 2020 that express the beauty of the universe and important scientific knowledge.
Thanks to all the folks who came out to The JPT last night for There’s Something About Mary and to The Teledynes for the tunes! Stay tuned for our next event there. In the meantime, keep up with what The JPT is up to with scheduling at janepickens.com.
Aquidneck Island Earth Week organizers, Representatives Lauren H. Carson, Terri Cortvriend, Deborah Ruggiero, and Michelle E. McGaw, along with Innovate Newport, are hosting an event this evening at Innovate Newport to celebrate the completion of the third annual Aquidneck Island Earth Week. Details
The Preservation of Newport County will welcome British nobility on June 23 when it hosts The Right Honorable Countess of Carnarvon, the owner and creative mind behind the resurgence of Highclere Castle, known to millions around the world as the iconic estate of “Downton Abbey.” Details
It’s been a busy news week. Catch up with all of our latest headlines below and anytime on whatsupnewp.com.
Thanks to everyone who has become a What’sUpNewp supporter this week. We appreciate the support and promise to make you proud of your investment.
Have a great Friday,
~ Ryan
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather
Today - A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight - Showers. Low around 47. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Gale Warning in effect from May 7, 06:00 AM EDT until May 9, 08:00 AM EDT
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming ENE around 6 kt after midnight. Showers. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:35 am | Sunset: 7:48 pm | 14 hours & 12 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:33 pm | Low tide at 5:38 am & 5:29 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.7 days, 23% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am – Storytime at Blithewold with Rogers Free Library: May 6
12 pm to 5 pm – MAE NYC Pop-Up Shop at Hotel Viking
2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
5 pm – Island reps., Innovate Newport, to host Aquidneck Island Earth Week wrap-up party at Innovate Newport
6 pm – Day After Cinco de Mayo Cruise Aboard the Coastal Queen
6 pm – TGIF Performances with The Portermen at Rough Point Museum
7:30 pm – IMC PRESENTS RESONANT VISIONS
8 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
8:30 pm: Comedy Night at Rejects Brewing Co.
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm
Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid w/ live music score by Jeff Rapsis at 7 pm
La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 9:30 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Radio Badlandfrom 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
Tiverton – Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
The Latest from WUN
Weather Forecast for Friday, May 6
New reparations focus: Black enclaves lost to development
50 images of the universe from the Hubble Space Telescope
Registration opens for 11th Annual Citizens Pell Bridge Run
Concert to be held for Newport County on Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Day
British nobility brings “Downton Abbey” to Newport
Girls on the Run Rhode Island will host the Girls on the Run 5K & 1 Mile Family Fun Run in Bristol on May 22
FirstWorks announces lineup for 2022 Summer Beats Concert Series
Cox celebrates National Nurses Day by recognizing nurses with $1,000 prizes
Top 25 LGBTQ+ films, according to critics
Ohtani fans 11 in his Fenway pitching debut, Angels win 8-0
Guest View – AARP Rhode Island: How to sustain a healthy brain
House OKs Rep. Donovan’s bill to protect donors of feminine hygiene products from liability
Six Picks Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (May 6-8)
What’s Up in Newport County this weekend: May 6 – 8
Local Obituaries
What Else We’re Reading
WJAR - International Tennis Hall of Fame ready for return of Newport Tennis Week
East Bay - Barrington’s Callahan named ‘Principal of the Year’
USNWC - U.S. Naval War College Hosts Women, Peace and Security Symposium
USNWC - U.S. Naval War College Publishes Inaugural War Gaming Forum Proceedings
