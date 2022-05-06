Good Morning,

Today is National Space Day. In honor of the day, check out these 50 Hubble images taken between 1990 and 2020 that express the beauty of the universe and important scientific knowledge.

Thanks to all the folks who came out to The JPT last night for There’s Something About Mary and to The Teledynes for the tunes! Stay tuned for our next event there. In the meantime, keep up with what The JPT is up to with scheduling at janepickens.com.

Aquidneck Island Earth Week organizers, Representatives Lauren H. Carson, Terri Cortvriend, Deborah Ruggiero, and Michelle E. McGaw, along with Innovate Newport, are hosting an event this evening at Innovate Newport to celebrate the completion of the third annual Aquidneck Island Earth Week. Details

The Preservation of Newport County will welcome British nobility on June 23 when it hosts The Right Honorable Countess of Carnarvon, the owner and creative mind behind the resurgence of Highclere Castle, known to millions around the world as the iconic estate of “Downton Abbey.” Details

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather

Today - A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 60. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight - Showers. Low around 47. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning in effect from May 7, 06:00 AM EDT until May 9, 08:00 AM EDT

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. A chance of showers, mainly after 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming ENE around 6 kt after midnight. Showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:35 am | Sunset: 7:48 pm | 14 hours & 12 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:33 pm | Low tide at 5:38 am & 5:29 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.7 days, 23% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 7 pm to 10 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Phenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid w/ live music score by Jeff Rapsis at 7 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 9 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Radio Badlandfrom 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Live music at 8:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

Surf Club: Justin Pomfret at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

Tiverton – Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm

